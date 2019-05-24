India vs New Zealand: CWC 2019 Warm-up Preview, Head-to-head stats, Key Players and Squads

India will face New Zealand in the fourth Warm-up game on May 24.

India will face New Zealand in their FIRST warm-up game before the ICC World Cup 2019 on Saturday, May 25th at the Kennington Oval in London.

Head-to-Head Stats : In 106 official ODI face-offs, the Men in Blue hold an edge with 55 wins, with the Black Caps coming out victorious on 45 ocassions. One match ended in a tie, while five matches were no results.

Telecast Details: India - Star Sports and Hotstar. New Zealand - Sky Sports Nz and Sky Go pass.

India

India are undoubtedly among the favourites to clinch the title. But first, they would love polish off their blades and balls in these two warm-up games. India lost their most recent ODI series against the Australia by a 2-3 margin, and skipper Virat Kohli is likely to test all the players in the dress rehearsals.

Vital Cogs

Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are the backbone of India's batting line-up, while Hardik Pandya is likely to be team management's first choice all-rounder for the event. In terms of bowling, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah will be seen serving the pace duties.

Players Under Scanner

India's middle-order is likely to face a stiff challenge, ahead of the mega event, with Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar and Lokesh Rahul vying to secure that available No. 4/5 slot. While spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal's performances in the warm-up games will be the deciding factor for their playing XI inclusion.

World Cup Squad

Virat Kohli (C), Dinesh Karthik(W), MS Dhoni (W), Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Vijay Shankar.

New Zealand

The 2015 World Cup beaten finalists will aim to continue from where they left in the last tournament. The Kiwis haven't played a single 50-over fixture outside their country in 2019, and from the team's perspective, it will essential to address the acclimatisation issue in the two warm-up games.

Vital Cogs

Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson are the big guns in New Zealand's batting line-up. All of them have loads of ODI experience under their belt and their performance will be the deciding factor in Kiwis' fate in the World Cup. While in case of bowling, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult and Tim Southee are undoubtedly the key figures for the Black Caps.

Players under Scanner

In the absence of Tom Latham, Tom Blundell is likely to keep wickets in this warm-up game, and the wicket-keeper batsman will be itching to utilize this opportunity to the maximum extent. Colin Munro and Henry Nicholls are the aspirants to grab the vacant opening slot in the main event. Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson are the other players to face a close look during the warm-ups.

World Cup Squad

Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tim Southee, Martin Guptill, Tom Blundell (W), Colin de Grandhomme, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, Trent Boult, Tom Latham (W), Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner.