India vs New Zealand Prediction: Who will win today's 2nd T20I match?

For a team that lost the 2021 T20 World Cup final only a few days ago, New Zealand fought tooth and nail against India in the first T20I of the three-match series. However, the Blackcaps eventually fell short by a narrow margin as Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs in the final over after a brief blip in the chase.

With the series on the line, New Zealand will have to dig deep once again when the second T20I is played in Ranchi on Friday, November 19. As the build-up to the next edition of the T20 World Cup has started, the Kiwis need to be at their best in challenging subcontinental conditions.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, who boasts of a stupendous 80% win rate as India's T20I captain, will want to keep his incredible run going and notch up his first series victory as full-time captain.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Series on the line for spirited Blackcaps

India v New Zealand - T20 International

New Zealand will know what they have to do to win the second T20I. Spin will be key in Ranchi, and a return for lead spinner Ish Sodhi in place of the inconsistent Todd Astle will serve the Kiwis well. Mitchell Santner was almost unplayable in Jaipur, and the accurate left-arm spinner will be a handful for the Indian batters once again.

Trent Boult was visibly antsy in the series opener, and although he scalped two wickets, he dropped a straightforward chance and sent down uncharacteristically loose deliveries on a regular basis. The left-arm pacer, who has been rested for the Test series, will want to contribute to New Zealand's performances before heading home. Tim Southee, who led the team in the first T20I, will look to keep his good bowling form going.

But can New Zealand's batting step up to the plate once again? Mark Chapman notched up his first fifty for the country, but the southpaw started very slowly and could pay the price on another occasion. Martin Guptill played an exceptional knock and Daryl Mitchell is in good nick, but do the Blackcaps have the depth needed to challenge an improving Indian bowling attack? Glenn Phillips looked all at sea against spin, while Rachin Ravindra isn't exactly an exciting option at No. 6.

India might consider bringing Avesh Khan into the playing XI, especially if Mohammed Siraj fails to recover from the hand injury he sustained in the previous game. Even otherwise, Rohit would do well to consider a three-spinner strategy, with the class of Yuzvendra Chahal on the bench and Venkatesh Iyer capable of rolling his arm over as a part-time pace option.

In the batting department, Shreyas Iyer is the only man who must come good at the earliest for India. Playing in an unfamiliar No. 5 role, Shreyas will have to adjust his game to the demands of the situation and look to be more attacking from the outset.

The toss will have a big role to play in Ranchi, with dew and a decent batting track expected to be on offer. However, despite the fate of the game being heavily reliant on the coin flip, India will start as the definite favorites. With their playing XI slowly gelling under Rohit and coach Rahul Dravid, the Men in Blue should be able to expose the weaknesses in New Zealand's batting department to seal the series.

Prediction: India to win the 2nd T20I against New Zealand

