India vs New Zealand Prediction: Who will win today's 2nd Test match?

Virat Kohli is one of two Indian batters to have scored a century in both Tests and ODIs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, but his return couldn't have come sooner for vastly different reasons. In his absence, stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane oversaw a disappointing draw in the first Test against New Zealand, making a series of dubious tactical calls to go along with his dreadful personal form.

Whether or not Kohli replaces Rahane in the playing XI remains to be seen, but the Indian skipper will be welcomed with open arms for the solidity he brings to the middle order and the aggressiveness he imbibes in his players on the field. With India having squandered a few World Test Championship points in the series already, they cannot afford any more slip-ups as they attempt to seal a home assignment before moving on to the highly anticipated South Africa tour.

Meanwhile, New Zealand fought hard in the first Test, largely due to the efforts of Tim Southee, Tom Latham and Kyle Jamieson. While Southee and Jamieson found purchase and movement in conditions that were low and slow, making the ball talk and keeping the Indian batters on their feet throughout, Latham was airtight in defense at the top of the order.

The Blackcaps might consider sacrificing a spinner, with conditions in Mumbai expected to play more into their favor than Kanpur. They can stick to their strengths and unleash the unbridled hostility of Neil Wagner on an Indian batting lineup that is far from settled right now. In their calm and confident manner, New Zealand will be eyeing a famous away series victory against a team that has proven almost indomitable at home.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Can Kohli's return revitalize hosts?

India v New Zealand - ICC World Test Championship Final: Reserve Day

Who will make way for Virat Kohli? There are rumors swirling around that the team management will persist with Rahane despite his dismal returns for years on end and Mayank Agarwal might be the one to face the ax. If India refuse to drop Rahane, they will have to play at least a couple of their batters out of position to make up for the holes in the playing XI.

New Zealand could be poised to take advantage of that, especially if the coin lands in their favor in Mumbai. A three-pronged pace attack could wreak havoc in the second Test, as long as Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra provide Ajaz Patel with adequate support in the spin department.

Overall, New Zealand are as well-equipped as any visiting side could be in India. Their openers are in form, they have experience in the middle order, they have genuine skill in the bowling department and they have the confidence of a drawn Test that lasted five days.

However, Kohli's return could prove to be a telling factor. India could also replace the ineffective Ishant Sharma with the fiery Mohammed Siraj, while their three lethal spinners will always be amongst the wickets at home. If the batting lineup can deliver - and Kohli's wretched luck with the toss can reverse itself - the hosts will be in prime position to seal the series against New Zealand.

Prediction: India to win the 2nd Test against New Zealand

