India vs New Zealand Prediction: Who will win today's 3rd T20I match?

Rohit Sharma's tenure as India's full-time T20I captain couldn't have gotten off to a better start. The Men in Blue coasted to fairly comfortable victories in the first two T20Is to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series against New Zealand, also helping Rohit's win percentage as India's shortest-format captain soar above an unprecedented 80.

Heading into the third T20I, which will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday, November 21, India will want to iron out a few kinks in their armor while giving fringe players the chance to make an impression.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have been through serious crests and troughs over the last few matches. After Daryl Mitchell's heroics granted them a place in the final of the T20 World Cup, the Blackcaps have succumbed to three losses on the trot, with the resting of a few senior players not helping their cause at all.

The series is gone, but bilaterals have little meaning right now and New Zealand will want to ramp up their preparation for the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Rest for overworked Men in Blue on the cards in dead rubber

Rohit Sharma might have the luxury of missing out on the upcoming Test series, with some much-needed rest on the cards for India's T20I skipper after a lengthy period of bio-bubble life. But for others like Ravichandran Ashwin and KL Rahul, who have been playing game after game of cricket for the past few months, some time on the bench might be a blessing. Even Rishabh Pant, who has mercifully been rested for the Tests, could use a break.

So India might make wholesale changes to the playing XI that beat New Zealand by seven wickets two days ago. Youngsters like Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan could make their first appearance of the series, while it is almost guaranteed that Venkatesh Iyer will finally get some overs to bowl. Even though they might rest and rotate, India will enter the dead rubber as the favorites.

New Zealand have had some sparkling performances in the T20I series so far, but they haven't quite clicked together yet. The Kiwis managed to drag the opening game into the final over and scalped a few late wickets in the second T20I, but Pant finished things off fairly comfortably in both games. Martin Guptill has been in cracking form while Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner have been impressive with the ball, but players like Tim Seifert and Trent Boult haven't delivered yet.

With India expected to work on their strategies while batting first if they win the toss, New Zealand will welcome the advantage of chasing at a venue where dew seems inevitable. However, the hosts should be able to play with freedom and complete another T20I whitewash over the shorthanded and presumably mentally drained Blackcaps.

Prediction: India to win the 3rd T20I against New Zealand

Edited by Sai Krishna

