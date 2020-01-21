India vs New Zealand T20s: 4 players who could be valuable picks in your fantasy playing XI

India vs New Zeland 2020 is a high voltage series

India will resume its preparations for ICC T20 World Cup in October 2020, with a five-match series against New Zealand. This is the first time India will be playing a five-match T20I bilateral series. The long duration will help the team management to experiment with players to fill up the slots in the squad.

Having threatened Shikhar Dhawan's opening spot, KL Rahul's versatility has resulted in threatening Rishabh Pant's place as well. With Hardik Pandya unfit, the all-rounder's slot will be contested between Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja. The Indian team will be hoping to find answers by giving them a proper run in the series.

But it won't be easy against New Zealand, who have been excellent in the shorter formats in 2019. They have dominated India in T20Is with eight wins to three losses, hence the series will be a highly competitive one. India would also seek revenge for their heartbreaking defeat in the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup. With many stars eager to secure their spots, here are four valuable picks for your fantasy cricket team.

#4 Tim Seifert

There is something attractive about New Zeland wicket-keepers who plays an aggressive brand of cricket. A comparison of Tim Seifert with Brendon McCullum began after he played a whirlwind knock of 84 off 43 balls against India in the 2019 T20I series.

It was his man of the series performance that helped them win the series 2-1. The 25-year old will be looking to do the same to stake claim a permanent opening spot in the team for the World Cup. His style of play, that of attacking the bowlers with unorthodox shots makes him a perfect opener for T20s.

He capitalises in the powerplay by hitting boundaries over the in-field and will be a force to reckon with. Seifert has been in fine form in the Super Smash, New Zealand's domestic T20 competition. He could be the X-factor for the home team and his presence might boost your squad.

