Stats: India vs New Zealand in the Women's World Cup (ODI)

New Zealand is another team that has dominated India in the Women's World Cup. They currently enjoy a 9-2 lead in the head-to-head lead over India. The first time these two teams faced in the tournament was in 1978. However, India had to wait till the 2005 semi-finals to register their first victory against New Zealand.

The India-New Zealand matches have mostly been low-scoring affairs. There has only been one match where both the teams have scored in excess of 200 runs.

Let us now look at some of the key stats in matches between these two teams in the World Cup.

Key stats from India vs New Zealand matches at the World Cup

265/7 by India in 2017 is the highest team total.

37 all-out by India in 1982 is the lowest team total.

273 runs scored by Mithali Raj of India is the most number of runs scored by a player.

109 by Mithali Raj in 2017 is the highest individual score by a player. It is also the only century to be scored in matches between these two teams in the World Cup.

19 half-centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams.

2 half-centuries scored by Anna Smith and Debbi Hockley of New Zealand and Mithali Raj of India is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

12 wickets taken by Neetu David of India and Jackie Lord of New Zealand each is the most number of wickets taken by a player.

6/10 by Jackie Lord in 1982 is the best bowling performance by a player.

4 five-wicket hauls have been taken in matches between these two teams.

12 dismissals by Anju Jain of India is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

5 dismissals by Anju Jain in 2005 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

4 catches by Eileen Badham and Maia Lewis of New Zealand each is the most number of catches taken by a player.

3 catches by Jhulan Goswami of India in 2017 is the most number of catches taken by a player in an innings.

