India vs Oman, 2025 Asia Cup: India player ratings as Men in Blue stay unbeaten despite scratchy performance

India weren't at their best at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19, but they managed to beat Oman by 21 runs. With the win, the Men in Blue remained unbeaten in the 2025 Asia Cup and will qualify from the top of Group A by a comfortable margin.

After Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bat, most of India's batters struggled to get used to the pace of a slightly tricky surface. Oman's spinners bowled defensively to great effect, and their top three ensured that they got somewhat close to the target.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from their Asia Cup 2025 clash against Oman.

IND vs OMAN, Asia Cup 2025: Men in Blue win in final Group A clash

India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty

Abhishek Sharma: 8/10

Abhishek was the only Indian batter to appear at ease in Abu Dhabi. He got the team off to a flying start, and although he once again couldn't capitalize, he did his job. The left-arm spinner went for a few runs in the only over he bowled.

Shubman Gill: 2/10

Gill's unconvincing run in the tournament continued as he was castled by a nice inswinger from Faisal Shah. The opening batter, who is currently keeping Yashasvi Jaiswal out, needs to deliver at a higher rate.

Suryakumar Yadav: 5/10

Suryakumar demoted himself to No. 11, allowing the others to spend some time in the middle. He receives a standard rating.

Tilak Varma: 6.5/10

Tilak came in at No. 7 and hit a few boundaries. While he finished as India's third-highest scorer, it wasn't his most fluent knock. Like Abhishek, he sent down an over.

Hardik Pandya: 6.5/10

Hardik was unfortunately run out while backing up, depriving him of an excellent opportunity to spend some time in the middle. His four overs went for just 26 runs as he used changes of pace well.

Axar Patel: 7/10

Axar, who bowled one over for four runs, played a breezy cameo. The southpaw would've been disappointed at nicking a short and wide loosener from Aamir Kaleem. He dropped a chance in the second innings.

Shivam Dube: 2/10

Dube had a disappointing outing, struggling during his eight-ball stay at the crease and sending down three unimpressive overs that went for 31 runs. India will need to evaluate his place in the side during the Super 4 stage.

Sanju Samson: 6/10

Samson secured the Player of the Match award for his half-century, but he wasn't anywhere close to his fluent best. The keeper-batter seemed all at sea for most of his stay at the crease and even had issues with his fitness. It wasn't the most convincing knock.

Arshdeep Singh: 5.5/10

Arshdeep claimed his 100th T20I wicket in a middling performance. His four overs went for 37 runs as he finished as India's most expensive frontline bowler on the night.

Kuldeep Yadav: 6.5/10

Kuldeep, barring a couple of sixes in his third over, was impressive once again. He teased the Oman batters with his flight and picked up one wicket.

Harshit Rana: 6/10

Playing his second T20I, Harshit had a fairly uneventful encounter. He scalped one wicket and tried to use changes of pace. India finished the game without any real takeaways from his performance.

