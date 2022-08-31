India vs Pakistan 2022: 5 best fan videos on India's win over Pakistan

One of the biggest rivalries in the world, India vs Pakistan, doesn't need any introduction. After losing against their arch-rivals for the first time in a World Cup event at the World T20 last year, India got their revenge when the two sides met in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, 28th August.

The encounter lived up to its hype with the game going down to the wire. After Pakistan were bundled out for 147, the Men in Blue chased down the target with two balls to spare. Hardik Pandya emerged as the hero for the Indian side with his match-winning performance with both bat and ball.

Needless to say, the victory was a welcome one for the Indian fans, who celebrated the win in style. On that note, we take a look at five of the best fan videos on India's win over Pakistan.

#1 India win, Afghanistan celebrate

A H @YousafzaiAnayat . We the people Afghanistan celebrating this victory with or friend country indian people.

#ViratKohli𓃵 #pandya #INDvsPAK Congratulations to all our brothers. Indians And Afghans.

This Afghanistan fan celebrating India's victory like his own country's was a video that went viral on social media on Sunday. With the tense political situation in Afghanistan, the sport has been a major escape route for the cricket-crazy nation.

The fan in the video was seen celebrating and dancing after Hardik Pandya's winning six. He also went on to kiss the screen before thumping his chest. If you didn't know he was from Afghanistan, you would probably mistake him for an Indian fan.

#2 Celebrations at Infosys Mysore

The celebrations at the Infosys camp in Mysore were a sight to behold. The large crowd of people celebrated the win as if India had defeated Pakistan in the World Cup final, taking to the streets for untamed celebrations.

The raucous crowd was singing and dancing, with one specific gentleman losing his shirt as he lay down on the floor to enjoy the occasion.

#3 Bengaluru scenes

The Garden City of the country has some of the most cricket-crazy fans in the world. Needless to say, when the Men in Blue triumphed over their arch-rivals, the people of the city of Bengaluru had to celebrate.

In this clip, crowds from the colony gather on their terraces and balconies to celebrate the win by singing and dancing in the middle of the night.

#4 IIT Guwahati

SHIVAM ANAND @ShivamNaamMera #INDvsPAK

Well played

Loved the moments & craziness during match at

IIT Guwahati

IIT Guwahati is one of the most esteemed colleges in the country. The university arranged a special screening for the game in what looked like their auditorium. With a packed house to witness the contest on the big screen, the gathered students certainly had the time of their lives.

With such a packed house, it was no surprise to see chants break out, which might have gone on through the night. Not a bad way to celebrate a big win.

#5 Fans in Vadodara took to the streets

A host of fans tin Vadodara ook to the streets in their vehicles, along with the tricolor flag to the accompaniment of loud music. Not the most traffic-friendly way to celebrate the occasion, but they sure had a ball. God only knows how many will turn up to do this again if Rohit Sharma's men win the final of the tournament, especially if they square off against Pakistan once again.

