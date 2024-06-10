India vs Pakistan, 2024 T20 World Cup: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

India beat Pakistan by six runs earlier today in an epic 2024 T20 World Cup match. Playing against each other in New York for the first time, the arch-rivals played out a low-scoring thriller to entertain the fans at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Rishabh Pant's 42-run knock helped India reach 119 in the first innings. Chasing 120 for a win, Pakistan ended with 113/7 in 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah stole the show with a three-wicket haul in the second innings.

Now that the India vs Pakistan match is in the history books, here's a look at the scorecard, award winners and top stats from this 2024 T20 World Cup contest.

List of all award winners in India vs Pakistan, 2024 T20 World Cup match

ICC only awards the best performer of the game with the Man of the Match award in the T20 World Cup, and the award in the game went to Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian fast bowler bowled a fantastic spell of 3/14, dismissing Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed.

He dismissed Babar in the powerplay caught out in the slips. Next, in the 15th over, Bumrah cleaned up Rizwan, followed by Ahmed's dismissal on the last ball of his spell in the 19th over.

Player of the Match: Jasprit Bumrah (3/14).

India vs Pakistan scorecard

The wicket at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium was not easy for batting, and the scorecard shows that. Rishabh Pant was the only Indian batter to score more than 30 runs in the game. He scored 42 off 31, hitting six fours. Axar Patel supported him with a decent 20-run knock.

Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf bagged three wickets each for Pakistan. Mohammad Amir stunned Pant and Ravindra Jadeja with a double strike, while Shaheen Afridi took the big wicket of Rohit Sharma in the powerplay.

In reply, Pakistan started well and were 57/1 at the halfway mark. Patel then broke the partnership between Mohamamd Rizwan and Usman Khan by trapping the latter in front of his stumps. Double strikes from Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, followed by Arshdeep Singh's excellent 20th over ensured that India restricted Pakistan to 113/7.

Rizwan top-scored for Pakistan with a 44-ball 31. Naseem tried his best to win it for Pakistan with an unbeaten four-ball 10, but his efforts ended in a losing cause.

IND vs PAK, 2024 T20 World Cup: Top records and stats emerging from India vs Pakistan match

It was an eventful match between India and Pakistan earlier today in New York. Here are some of the top stats emerging from the 2024 T20 World Cup contest:

Jasprit Bumrah won his 5th Man of the Match award in ICC events, which is the most by any Indian bowler. This was the lowest total defended by India in T20Is. The previous record was defending 138/6 against Zimbabwe in 2016. India won a T20I for the first time despite being all out. Ravindra Jadeja and Bumrah got out for a golden duck, marking the first time two Indian batters got out on the first ball they faced in a T20 World Cup match.

