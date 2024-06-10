India vs Pakistan, 2024 T20 World Cup: India player ratings as Jasprit Bumrah fires Rohit Sharma and Co. to comeback victory

Team India pulled off a splendid comeback win at the Nassau County International Stadium as they beat Pakistan by six runs in the 2024 T20 World Cup group stage on Sunday, June 9.

After Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl, Pakistan recovered superbly in the middle overs to give their batters a target of just 120. While they seemed to be in control of the chase, the Men in Blue wormed their way back into the contest and went on to steal two points from their arch-rivals.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from their T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan.

T20 World Cup 2024, India v Pakistan: Batters disappoint for Men in Blue; Bumrah shines once again

Rohit Sharma: 3/10

Rohit played a delightful pick-up shot over the leg-side but was dismissed while attempting a similar stroke after the rain break. Perhaps the shot was on, but the execution was poor. The Indian skipper could've done better with his bowling changes in the second innings.

Virat Kohli: 2/10

Kohli failed for the second game running in the T20 World Cup. He smacked a terrible delivery from Naseem Shah straight to the point fielder inside the circle. It was a disappointing dismissal for the opener, although he was well within his rights to attack that delivery.

Rishabh Pant: 8/10

Pant got into terribly ungainly positions and was given a few lives as well. He top-scored for India with a 31-ball 42, an innings that went a long way in the team reaching the total they did. The keeper's glovework was excellent once again.

Suryakumar Yadav: 3/10

Suryakumar's record against Pakistan got worse as he spooned a Haris Rauf delivery straight to mid-off. India seem intent on shielding him from movement early on, but that's seriously affecting the impact he can have on the game. SKY plucked a good catch in the slips.

Shivam Dube: 1/10

Dube had a miserable outing in New York. He looked completely out of sorts at the crease and spilled a simple chance at fine leg.

Hardik Pandya: 7.5/10

Hardik's shot to be dismissed displayed a lack of smarts, but he somewhat made up for it with the ball. The all-rounder hit hard lengths and picked up two wickets to derail Pakistan's chase.

Ravindra Jadeja: 4/10

Jadeja had a disappointing outing. He bagged a first-ball duck, and Rohit trusted Axar Patel more with the ball.

Axar Patel: 7.5/10

Promoted to No. 4, Axar chipped in with a few handy boundaries in the powerplay. While the dots he played towards the end of his stay at the crease weren't ideal, he did his job to a decent extent. The left-arm spinner's two overs were excellent, particularly the one where he tied down Imad Wasim.

Jasprit Bumrah: 10/10

Bumrah is the world's best bowler, and he keeps proving that over and over again. With India needing someone to take wickets while holding one end down, the spearhead picked up three wickets and gave away just 14 runs. He's pure genius.

Arshdeep Singh: 7/10

Arshdeep was India's most expensive bowler. Part of that was down to him resorting to fuller lengths in the powerplay and a couple of boundaries in the last over. The left-armer delivered what was expected of him.

Mohammed Siraj: 8/10

Siraj too did his bit, sending down a four-over spell that yielded just 19 runs. While he went wicketless, he conceded just one boundary and supported Bumrah well.

