India vs Pakistan, 2025 Champions Trophy: India player ratings as Kohli ton secures clinical win

India continued their winning run in the 2025 Champions Trophy as they beat Pakistan by six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23. The Men in Blue put one foot in the semifinals with their second successive victory.

After Rohit Sharma lost yet another toss, Pakistan started off slowly before a partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel restored some respectability to the scoreline. The hosts eventually managed 241, a total that proved easy for India to chase.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from their Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan.

IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy 2025: Kohli hits 51st ODI ton; Kuldeep takes 3

Rohit Sharma: 6.5/10

Rohit, struggling with his hamstring, hit a few delightful shots before being bamboozled by Shaheen Afridi. The late swing on the delivery did for the Indian skipper.

Shubman Gill: 8/10

Gill matched Rohit shot for shot in the first few overs, and once his partner was dismissed, he took the attack to Shaheen. The vice-captain was in his element and played a big role in India's chase before being castled by a beauty from Abrar Ahmed.

Shreyas Iyer: 8/10

Shreyas started slowly, but he cut loose after a bit to notch up an important half-century. He countered anything the Pakistan pacers threw at him and has made clear developments in his game.

Virat Kohli: 9/10

Kohli loves playing against Pakistan, and his storied history against the arch-rivals saw a new chapter being written in Dubai. The superstar batter played an assured innings, spanking a few classic cover drives and rotating strike well against the spinners. He got to his 51st ODI century, much to the delight of the crowd.

Hardik Pandya: 8/10

Hardik was arguably the pick of the Indian bowlers as he hit the right lengths throughout his spell and constantly asked questions of the Pakistan batters. He picked up two crucial wickets at important junctures and didn't allow any easy runs. While he couldn't get the job done with the bat, it was yet another impactful display from the all-rounder.

Axar Patel: 7/10

Axar, too, bowled well. The left-arm spinner broke the impressive partnership between Rizwan and Shakeel, and hit the right areas. He also made a couple of key contributions on the field.

Ravindra Jadeja: 6/10

Jadeja had a slightly understated display as he bowled the fewest overs in the first innings. Nevertheless, he picked up a wicket.

KL Rahul: 7/10

Rahul was tidy behind the stumps in the powerplay. He needed to be, as the Indian bowlers dished out a number of wides.

Harshit Rana: 7.5/10

Rana turned in one of his more impressive displays in an Indian shirt, although he was rewarded with just one wicket for his efforts. The young fast bowler hit the bat hard and was deceptive with his cutters. He dropped a tough chance in the deep.

Kuldeep Yadav: 8/10

Kuldeep still isn't at his best, but he's getting there. The left-arm wrist-spinner was crucial in the last 10 overs of the Pakistan innings as he provided three big breakthroughs to set up a straightforward chase.

Mohammed Shami: 3/10

Shami seemed to be struggling with his shin, and although his second spell was encouraging, he offered nothing with the new ball and at the death. India will do well to rest the veteran against New Zealand.

