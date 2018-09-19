India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018: 5 players to watch out for

India, who pulled off a victory against Hong Kong in a close encounter yesterday, will be facing the ferocious Pakistan team today. Before the thrilling encounter, both the teams must have made a game plan to tackle the opposition's batting and bowling unit. However, I've listed out the five players who might make an impact in today's game, for either of the teams.

#5 Hasan Ali (Pakistan)

Pakistan's Hasan Ali might be the man standing between India and a victory versus Pakistan today. Hasan Ali has exhibited his wicket-taking abilities through his performances in ODI matches. Possessing the ability to pick up a cluster of wickets in the middle overs, Hasan Ali could be the ultimate threat to India, as India is struggling with their middle order failures in recent time.

The last time Pakistan faced India in an ODI match was in the Champions Trophy Finals, in 2017; we all know what happened in that match. Hasan Ali picked up 3 important wickets in that match, to thrash India by 180 runs and clinch the Champions Trophy, beating the defending champions India.

Excluding Pakistan's tour to New Zealand, Hasan Ali has performed excellently in all the ODI series he's been a part of. Pakistan's premier fast bowler, Hasan Ali, has bagged 70 ODI wickets at a superb average of 20.56, picking up one wicket in every 24 balls.

#4 Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Jasprit Bumrah, who is expected to replace Khaleel Ahmed in today's starting XI, will have a huge role to play for India. Being India's white-ball specialist, Bumrah also has some scores to settle against Pakistan, as his no-ball in the CT17 finals cost India the match, and with it the tournament.

India's match result today heavily depends upon how Bumrah bowls. It is quite evident that Bumrah can bag numerous wickets in the powerplay overs, with the help of his accurate bowling. Moreover, his bowling in the death overs will also affect India in the match, either positively or negatively.

Although Bumrah doesn't have impressive records against Pakistan in ODIs, there exists no reason why he can't improve his numbers today.

In a short period of time, Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 64 ODI wickets at an overwhelming average of 22.50 and a fine strike rate of just 29.05; he conceded only about 4.65 runs an over in ODIs.

