India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the third match of the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10. This will be the second meeting between the teams in the tournament. The first match did not produce a result as rain hampered proceedings.

The weather is likely to affect the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan as well. There is forecast for rain and thunderstorms later in the day. However, things began on a bright note as the Colombo weather was clear and sunny in the morning.

Pakistan have been unbeaten in the ongoing Asia Cup so far. They began their campaign with a 238-run thumping of Nepal in the tournament opener. After the washout against India, they got the better of Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first Super 4 contest in Lahore. For the Men in Blue, the game against Pakistan will be their first Super 4 clash.

Today's IND vs PAK toss result

Pakistan have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Babar Azam said:

“Little bit moisture on it, so we will look to utilize it. India vs Pakistan is always a high-intensity match. Looking forward to it.”

Rohit Sharma said India would have batted first anyways. The Men in Blue have made two changes - Jasprit Bumrah is back and Shreyas Iyer has got a back spasm so KL Rahul comes in for him.

IND vs PAK - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Today's IND vs PAK pitch report

According to Sanjay Manjrekar and Waqar Younis, the pitch is a very good looking one. [There is] a little more green grass than the one used for the previous game. The curators watered the pitch, so that's a sign that the weather might have changed. The pitch might have a bit for the pacers with the new ball. Spinners should get purchase because of the moisture underneath.

Today's IND vs PAK match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr

IND vs PAK - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Ruchira Palliyaguruge

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth

Match Referee: David Boon