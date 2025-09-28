India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai pitch history and T20I records

India and Pakistan will clash for the third time in Asia Cup 2025, this time in the all-important final, on Sunday, September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue beat Pakistan twice at the same venue earlier in the tournament. They won the group stage clash by seven wickets and the Super 4 match by six wickets.
Team India are unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025. However, they were tested by Sri Lanka in their last Super 4 match on Friday, which went into the Super Over. Batting first, India put up 202-5 and Sri Lanka responded with exactly the same score. Arshdeep Singh's brilliance in the Super Over paved the way for India's victory as he only conceded two runs and claimed two wickets.
Abhishek Sharma has been sensational at the top of the order for India in Asia Cup 2025. He has three consecutive fifties and is also the leading run-getter in the tournament, with 309 runs in six innings. Looking at the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav is the leading wicket-taker, with 13 scalps at an average of 9.85.
Dubai Stadium T20I records
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has host to 103 T20Is so far. Teams that have won the toss have emerged victorious in 58 matches, while sides that have lost the toss have ended up winning 45 matches. The toss hasn't had a big impact in recent Asia Cup 2025 matches at the venue.
Here are some other important stats to know from T20I matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium:
T20I matches played: 103
Won by teams batting first: 51
Won by teams batting second: 52
Highest individual score: 122* - Virat Kohli (IND) vs Afghanistan, 2022
Best bowling figures: 5/4 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) vs Afghanistan, 2022
Highest team total: 212/2 - India vs Afghanistan, 2022
Lowest team total: 55 - West Indies vs England, 2021
Highest successful run-chase: 184/8 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2022
Average first innings score: 146
Dubai Stadium pitch report
The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has favored bowlers. The average first innings score of 146 is a big indicator of the same. Batters, however, can get quick runs in the powerplay. Spinners tend to dominate the middle overs. Pakistan defended a total of 135 against Bangladesh to reach the final.
Dubai Stadium last T20I
The last T20I played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium was the last Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2025 between India and Sri Lanka. The game ended in a tie before the Men in Blue clinched the Super Over.
Brief scores: India 202-5 (Abhishek Sharma 61, C Asalanka 1/18) tied with Sri Lanka 202-5 (P Nissanka 107, Kuldeep Yadav 1/31) - India won the Super Over
