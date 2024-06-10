India vs Pakistan Highlights, 2024 T20 World Cup: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 19 ft. Jasprit Bumrah

A sensational comeback from the bowlers helped India script one of their best wins against Pakistan in the history of T20 World Cups in New York on Sunday, June 9. The win was a perfect example of how the game is not over until the final ball is bowled, no matter how one-sided the situation looked.

The Men in Blue were asked to bat first in tough conditions and while they managed to get to a decent position at 89/3, they lost their final seven wickets for just 30 runs, collapsing to 119 all-out. The target seemed straightforward for Pakistan, but the pitch was a bit two-paced and that's what India thrived on.

Every bowler played his role almost to perfection, with Jasprit Bumrah leading the charge with figures of 3/14 and winning the Player of the Match award. At one stage, Pakistan needed 48 off 48 balls with eight wickets in hand. However, they succumbed to the pressure applied by the Indian bowlers and could only muster 113/7.

On that note, let's take a look at the three moments from the India vs Pakistan game that stood out and grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#1 Rishabh Pant's brilliant catch to dismiss Fakhar Zaman

Rishabh Pant's 42-run cameo was worth its weight in gold as India had to defend a target of just 120. While they managed to squeeze Pakistan's run flow, Fakhar Zaman had come out all guns blazing.

Fakhar had already scored 13 off seven balls with the aid of a six and a boundary and the Men in Blue needed him gone soon. Hardik Pandya bowled a delivery into the pitch which got big on the southpaw. While Fakhar tried to fend it away, he could only get a glove on it and it lobbed in the area just behind the stumps.

Pant had to not only adjust his position as per the ball's trajectory but also ensure he doesn't get toppled by the helmet on the ground. He ultimately took a well-judged catch as India saw the back of Fakhar.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah cleaning up Mohammad Rizwan

Despite Fakhar Zaman's wicket, the match still seemed to be in Pakistan's grasp, given they had a well-set Mohammad Rizwan at the crease while needing just 40 runs off six overs. Jasprit Bumrah was back for his third over and one would have imagined Rizwan to play out the threat.

However, the Pakistan opener tried to slog Bumrah over mid-wicket on the first ball of that over and saw his stumps shattered. Bumrah was fired up and understandably so as a set batter was dismissed and he had brought India roaring back into the game.

Pakistan fans couldn't quite believe that Rizwan tried to take down Bumrah instead of trying to take risks against other bowlers.

#3 Hardik Pandya's shoulder shrug and Rohit Sharma's hug

Hardik Pandya had conceded 18 runs in his first two overs. However, he came back strongly by conceding just six runs in his final two overs and also picking up the big wickets of Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan.

Much like Fakhar, Shadab tried to pull a short delivery from Hardik that got big on him and Rishabh Pant took another fine catch. Hardik nonchalantly shrugged his shoulders while celebrating and got a warm hug from captain Rohit Sharma.

The fans were thrilled to see the all-rounder come to the party after a tough time in the IPL 2024 season. Hardik's performances are crucial for India's balance.

