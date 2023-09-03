India vs Pakistan Highlights, Asia Cup 2023: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 3 

Rain played spoilsport in what was shaping up to be a thrilling encounter between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 in Kandy on Saturday, September 2. The Men in Blue posted a competitive total of 266 in their 50 overs, but both teams had to share points as inclement weather ensured that there was no further play possible.

The Indian top order once again faltered in testing conditions as the Pakistan pacers, led by Shaheen Afridi, were breathing fire. But the batting side will be encouraged by the 138-run stand between Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya under immense pressure, which also is probably their biggest takeaway from the game.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Shaheen Afridi's incredible spell post-rain interruption

It seemed like Shaheen Afridi was a bit too full to begin with understandably as the left-arm pacer had dismissed Rohit Sharma LBW in a similar fashion in the T20 World Cup 2021. The Indian captain seemed better prepared with a new open stance and countered the first two overs from Shaheen with relative ease.

However, a rain interruption probably came at the right time for Pakistan as Shaheen seemed to have dragged his length back a bit post the break. He probably realized that he needed to hit a good length to extract movement from the pitch.

That's exactly what happened as the ball pitched and just nipped back enough to beat the defense and rattle Rohit's stumps. Virat Kohli also soon followed, trying to guide a delivery down to the third man but only getting an inside edge back onto the stumps.

Once again, it was Shaheen Afridi who had put his team in a great position with big wickets early.

#2 Ishan Kishan's valiant fifty

At 66/4, it seemed like India would struggle to even reach a score of 150. Ishan Kishan, who had played most of his ODI career in the top order, had to do a job at No.5 as KL Rahul was yet to recover from his injury.

However, in the matter of just one innings, the southpaw has begun a debate about whether he should start ahead of Rahul as India's wicketkeeper-batter at the World Cup. Ishan played a sensational knock of 82 and the best thing about it was that he was also able to rotate strike, something which hasn't been consistent from him in the past.

The relief on his face when he reached a half-century was quite visible and the way the teammates applauded just showed that they knew how tough the situation was. Ishan's partnership with Hardik proved to be a game-changer for the Men in Blue.

#1 Hardik Pandya smashing Haris Rauf for three boundaries in an over

While Hardik Pandya missed out on what would have been a well-deserved maiden ODI hundred, the Indian vice-captain showed once again that he just loves the big stage and stepping up in crunch games.

Hardik's 87 were worth its weight in gold, especially given the situation that his team was in and the highlight of the knock was when he absolutely took down Haris Rauf. The all-rounder smashed the speedster for three boundaries in an over and there was a reason why the fans were thrilled about it.

Haris had apparently given Ishan Kishan a send-off after the latter was dismissed. In the very next over, Hardik had a plethora of boundaries against him and fans believe the all-rounder 'took revenge' for Haris' reaction to Ishan's dismissal.

To watch the full highlights of the match, click here.