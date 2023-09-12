India vs Pakistan Highlights, Asia Cup 2023: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Super Fours, Match 3

India handed Pakistan an absolute humbling in their Asia Cup Super Fours fixture in Colombo on Monday as the Men in Blue registered a mammoth win by 228 runs. The encounter had to be resumed on the reserve day due to rain, but that didn't stop Rohit Sharma and Co. from dominating Babar and his men.

At 147/2, India had a platform set by their openers and the experience of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul helped them virtually bat Pakistan out of the game. Kohli (122*) and Rahul (111*) added a staggering unbeaten 233 runs for the third wicket as the Men in Blue got to 356/2, their joint-highest ODI score against Pakistan.

In reply, the Men in Green just kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and ran into a red-hot Kuldeep Yadav, who once again proved why he is one of the best in the world in this format.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from a day that will be remembered by Indian fans for a long time:

#1 KL Rahul's six and Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's reaction

All eyes were on how KL Rahul was going to perform against a top-quality bowling attack of Pakistan, especially after a long injury lay-off. He probably wouldn't even have played the game in the first place had Shreyas Iyer not got a back spasm at the last moment.

However, Rahul made the most of his opportunity and smashed his sixth ODI hundred, proving how versatile he can be. He attacked the spinners really well, with one of the shots of the game being his wrist flick to Shadab Khan for a six over mid-wicket.

The reaction of Virat Kohli at the non-striker's end and captain Rohit Sharma in the dressing room spoke volumes about how amazing the shot was.

#2 Virat Kohli's six to end the Indian innings

Virat Kohli brought up his 47th ODI hundred and also his fourth on the bounce in Colombo, showing a sensational example of how he can accelerate towards the backend of his innings once he is set.

Kohli smashed 122* off just 94 balls, with the highlight of the innings being his last six. He knew that Faheem Ashraf was trying to hit the block hole and he gave himself the chance to get under the ball by walking towards the bowler.

The plan worked as Kohli converted the attempted yorker into a low full toss and absolutely nailed it straight down the ground for an incredible six. Fans believe this is another iconic six from the star Indian batter and one that will be remembered for a long time.

#1 Hardik Pandya's beauty to remove Babar Azam

India's win was arguably sealed when they made early inroads into the Pakistan batting line-up. The Men in Green needed the likes of Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam to fire to have any chance of chasing the total down, but it wasn't to be as the opposition bowlers were right on top from the get-go.

Jasprit Bumrah had troubled Imam before dismissing him and also caused a lot of problems for Babar. Luck supported the Pakistan captain as he survived Bumrah's opening spell. However, Hardik Pandya rattled Babar's stumps with a ball that pitched and nipped back off the seam.

The Pakistan skipper had no clue as the ball went through the gap between his bat and pad and disturbed the furniture. Hardik generally doesn't celebrate his wickets a lot but the celebration after dismissing Babar spoke volumes of the planning that might have gone in behind the scenes to get the big fish.

