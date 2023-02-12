India vs Pakistan Match Prediction: Who will win today's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match?

Team India will play their first match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 against arch-rivals Pakistan in Cape Town on Sunday, February 12.

India and Pakistan are placed in Group 2 of the competition, which also features England, West Indies and Ireland. The Three Lions have made an early claim to the top spot, thumping the Windies by seven wickets. Group 1 favorites Australia got off to a terrific start as well, meaning that Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. need to send a message to the other favorites.

India have never won the Women's T20 World Cup before, with their best performance coming in 2020, when they reached the final of the tournament. The Women in Blue were thrashed in that game, with Alyssa Healy's stunning knock consigning them to a whopping 85-run defeat.

Pakistan, meanwhile, finished fourth in a five-team Group B in the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup. They did manage to beat West Indies, though, showing what they're capable of on their day.

Bismah Maroof and Co. have not won any of the games they've played this year barring a warm-up contest against Bangladesh, so they start as the definite underdogs. But anything can happen in a T20 World Cup, and India will be well aware of the challenges posed by their continental neighbors.

Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Team India start as favorites against Pakistan

India will be without vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who is dealing with an injured finger. Batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar confirmed the same on the eve of the match. Despite Mandhana missing the contest, the Women in Blue will be confident of their batting resources.

Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh are returning to the side following a victorious U19 T20 World Cup campaign, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been adjudged fit for the opening game. India can also call upon the in-form Deepti Sharma, who has been one of the standout players in both departments.

Jemimah Rodrigues' form has been sketchy for a while now, but she smashed 41 runs in India's most recent warm-up match and things might be looking up for the young batter. The bowlers pick themselves, so Harmanpreet shouldn't have too many concerns in that department.

In the last contest between the two sides, which was in the Women's Asia Cup back in September 2022, Nida Dar turned in an excellent all-round display to fire Pakistan to a thrilling win. She will be the focal point of the team's charge in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 as well, with support from the likes of Ayesha Naseem.

So Pakistan are certainly in with a shout of upsetting India, like they did in the Asia Cup. But the Women in Blue are the definite favorites for the contest and should be able to commence their T20 World Cup campaign with a win.

Prediction: India to beat Pakistan in the Women's World Cup 2023

