India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 USA Time: At what time will the match start in the US?

The India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup match is all set to happen tonight in Dubai. The match will begin at 6:00 PM Local Time (7:30 PM IST). Many fans of India and Pakistan's cricket team live in the United States of America as well.

So, in this article, we will list down the USA time for the India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup match. A list of start times for some of the top cricketing nations has also been provided.

India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup UK, Pakistan, Canada, Bangladesh and USA Start Time

ICC @ICC #INDvPAK 🗣️ "I mean, what do you want?" 🤣Hasan Ali recounts his experience of bowling against Rohit Sharma 🏏 #T20WorldCup 🗣️ "I mean, what do you want?" 🤣Hasan Ali recounts his experience of bowling against Rohit Sharma 🏏 #T20WorldCup #INDvPAK https://t.co/PQ4W7wDMeP

As mentioned ahead, the India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup game will begin at 6:00 PM at the Dubai International Stadium.

The United Arab Emirates' time zone is ahead of the USA. The match will begin at 10:00 AM EDT, 9:00 AM CDT, 8:00 AM MDT and 7:00 AM MST in the USA.

The start time for other countries is:

Pakistan: 7:00 PM PKT

UK: 3:00 PM BST

Canada: 10:00 AM

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM BDT

How to watch the India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can enjoy the India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Willow TV. Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for this big game:

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Gold, DD Sports, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)

Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Also Read

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN)

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. How many sixes will Hardik Pandya hit tonight? 0-2 More than 2 3 votes so far