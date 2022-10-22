India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 16

India will lock horns with their arch-rivals Pakistan in the 16th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. It is a Group 2 fixture of the Super 12s to be held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

India are coming off a six-run win in their warm-up fixture against hosts Australia. India batted first and fifties from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav helped them post a mammoth 186 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and defended the total successfully, thanks to Mohammad Shami’s three wickets in the last over. Their next warm-up fixture against New Zealand was washed out due to rain.

Rohit Sharma will be leading the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup 2022. Jasprit Bumrah won’t be part of the global event and it will be interesting to see how they go about their business without him. The likes of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are in good form with the bat and will look to contribute in their opening fixture against Pakistan.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are struggling a bit in the shortest format in recent times. They lost a T20I series against England at home earlier this month. They faced England once again in their first warm-up fixture of the T20 World Cup, where they suffered a six-wicket loss.

Pakistan posted 160 on the board, losing eight wickets after being asked to bat first. The bowlers then failed to step up as they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

Babar Azam will continue to lead Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022. Mohammad Rizwan has been in rich form with the bat of late and has been performing consistently in recent times. The middle order has been a bit vulnerable and they have to adjust to start the competition on a winning note.

They have a lethal pace-bowling attack and with Shaheen Afridi coming back into the side, they will certainly have their tails up against their neighbors.

India vs Pakistan Match Details:

Match: India vs Pakistan, Match 16, Super 12 Group 2, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 23 2022, Sunday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

India vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is a balanced track. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings. The spinners may come into play in the latter stages of the game.

India vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

The temperature in Melbourne is expected to range between 13 and 21 degrees Celsius. There is a 40% chance of rain predicted on Sunday.

India vs Pakistan Probable XIs

India

The Indian side will face Pakistan in their opening fixture and will have to be on their toes to get off to a winning start.

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami/Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan

Pakistan beat India when they last faced off in a T20 World Cup and will look to repeat their performance on Sunday.

Probable XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman/Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

India vs Pakistan where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

