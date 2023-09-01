India vs Pakistan - Who has won the Asia Cup more times?

With the exception of the 1990-91 edition, Pakistan have participated in all Asia Cup tournaments. They secured victory in the continental tournament in 2000 and 2012. In the realm of ODI editions, Pakistan ranks as the third-most successful team, boasting 26 wins out of 45 matches.

When it comes to competing in the 50-over format, Team India holds an advantage over Pakistan, having won seven out of 13 matches. Pakistan have managed to defeat India on five occasions in ODIs.

Team India stand as the most successful team in the competition. India have been part of 12 out of the 13 editions held in the One Day International (ODI) format. They have clinched the prestigious title on six occasions, with their most recent victory occurring in 2018.

While India have won the tournament on seven occasions, Pakistan have only managed to get their hands around the trophy on two occasions.

Team

Winner

Runner-up

Winning Year

India

7

3

1984, 1988, 1991, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018

Sri Lanka

6

6

1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, 2022

Pakistan

2

3

2000, 2012

Bangladesh

Not yet

3

Not yet

Here is a brief account of all the Asia Cup wins by India:

1984 Asia Cup

The inaugural Asia Cup in 1984, also known as the Rothmans Asia Cup, marked the beginning of this prestigious cricket tournament. It took place in Sharjah, UAE, which was also the headquarters of the newly formed Asian Cricket Council at that time. India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka were the three sides taking part in the tournament.

The 1984 edition adopted a round-robin format, where each team faced the others once. India won both their matches, ultimately securing the inaugural championship title. Sri Lanka claimed the second position, while Pakistan lost both their matches.

1988 Asia Cup

The 1988 edition, also known as the Wills Asia Cup, was the third edition of this tournament and took place in Bangladesh from October 26 to November 4, 1988. This had four teams: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the host nation, Bangladesh taking part.

The format involved a round-robin competition, where each team faced the other once. The top two teams from this round-robin stage made it through to the final. India and Sri Lanka secured spots in the final match and India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final to clinch their second title.

1991 Asia Cup

The 1990–91 Asia Cup took place in India from December 25, 1990, to January 4, 1991. This edition saw the participation of three teams: India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Pakistan withdrew from the tournament owing to strained political ties with India.

The tournament's format once again followed a round-robin structure, where each team faced the others once. India and Sri Lanka emerged as the top two teams, and made it to the final. Defending champions India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the final to clinch their second consecutive win and its third overall in the tournament's history.

1995 Asia Cup

The 1995 Asia Cup was the fifth edition of the tournament and it went back to Sharjah, UAE. It featured the participation of four teams: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

Once again, the tournament was structured as a round-robin competition, and each team faced the others once, with the top two teams earning a place in the final. India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka all had four points each, but India and Sri Lanka advanced to the final owing to a better net run rate.

India beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final to clinch their third consecutive Asia Cup title and their fourth overall in the tournament's history.

2010 Asia Cup

MS Dhoni-led India was a dominant force

The 2010 Asia Cup marked the tenth installment of tournament. It took place in Sri Lanka from June 15 to June 24, 2010, and saw India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh taking part.

India were the dominant side in the tournament and after a thrilling win over Pakistan, they comprehensively beat hosts Sri Lanka in the final by 81 runs to secure their fifth title.

Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi received the tournament's player of the tournament award for his outstanding performance.

2016 Asia Cup

India remained unbeaten in the tournament

The 2016 Asia Cup was the first time the tournament was being played in the T20 mould. This 13th edition was hosted by Bangladesh. The tournament featured Bangladesh, Sri Lanka (the defending champions), India, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates, who qualified from a qualifier held from February 19 to 22, 2016.

India emerged the champions for the sixth time when they comprehensively beat Bangladesh in the final. Notably, India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

2018 Asia Cup

Rohit Sharma led India to their 7th title

The 2018 edition was back in the ODI format and it took place in the United Arab Emirates in September 2018. This was the 14th edition of the Asia Cup and the third time it was hosted in the UAE. India, the defending champions, reigned supreme and defended their title by beating Bangladesh by three wickets in the final.

The tournament featured the five full members of the Asian Cricket Council – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Additionally, Hong Kong, winners of the 2018 Asia Cup Qualifier tournament, joined the competition.