IND vs SA: 3 reasons why resting big names is the right move for Team India

The BCCI recently announced Team India's 18-member squad for the home series against South Africa. The series will see India lock horns with the Proteas for five T20Is.

While the squad features some inexperienced faces who have impressed the selectors with their performances in the IPL, it also lacks some of leading players like skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Sharma and Kohli aren't the only names missing on the list. Also absent are speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami along with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

While the team selection has attracted criticism from some experts, it can work in the overall interest of Indian team in the long run. On that note, here are three reasons why resting big names for the South Africa series is the right move.

#3. It gives youngsters a chance to impress

IPL has been a breeding ground for fresh talent. The likes of Ravinchandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal are products of the IPL.

With big names like Kohli and Bumrah sitting out, it is a golden opportunity for youngsters to fight for a place in the Team India squad for the T20 World Cup later this year.

The Team India squad features a host of uncapped players who have impressed everyone with both bat and ball in the recently concluded edition of IPL.

For somebody like Umran Malik, who has sent the bails flying with his pace, it is a chance to have his dreams find fruition. While one might argue that the cricket fraternity has come closer with the advent of the IPL, a national team call-up is what fuels the ambitions of a player.

Thus, from that perspective, it is a chance for the youngsters to give the selectors sleepless nights ahead of a string of T20I matches against England and West Indies. It also paves the way for healthy competition within the team when the senior players return.

#2. Strengthening the reserves of Team India

Youngsters like Venkatesh Iyer get another opportunity to prove their abilities for Team India

Keeping the future in mind, the decision to rest senior players will help the youngsters get some valuable experience under their belt. This, in turn, will ensure that there is a strong pool of talent ready to perform at the highest level when required for Team India.

The rise of the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has largely been the result of the rotational policy that governs Team India's squad selection. The Indian cricket teams that won three major ICC tournaments under MS Dhoni had youngsters like Sharma and Kohli who often bailed the team out of difficult situations.

Thus, the promotion of young talent ahead of the series against the Proteas sends a message to the players of the management's belief in their abilities. It also prepares them to take over the reins as and when necessary.

With the risk of injuries perennially plaguing the cricketers, strengthening the bench will give the management options to choose from in case of an injury to a senior player during the T20 World Cup in October.

#1. Workload management of senior players

Senior players have to be protected from being overworked

Players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah represent India in all formats of the game. While it is certainly a matter of pride, it also takes a toll on their bodies and impacts their performance.

Virat Kohli, for instance, has had a lacklustre IPL this season, averaging 22.73 in 16 games. Many attribute this to the workload Kohli has had to endure in recent years.

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan Sometimes a break from the game is all a player needs .. the amount of cricket these players play a break is as good as anything .. #IPL2022 Sometimes a break from the game is all a player needs .. the amount of cricket these players play a break is as good as anything .. #IPL2022

Keeping in mind the Test match against England as well as the other bilateral T20 series soon after, it is best to rest the senior players for the home series against South Africa.

Additionally, with the T20 World Cup commencing in October, it's imperative that the big names remain fit to shoulder the hopes of a billion fans in the tournament.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far