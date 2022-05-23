"You will regret later" - Aakash Chopra on selectors picking 18-member India squad for T20I series vs South Africa

Aakash Chopra has questioned the selectors' decision to pick an 18-member squad for India's upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

Team India will take on the Proteas in a five-match T20I series, with the first game to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on June 9. KL Rahul will captain the Indian team, with Rohit Sharma being given a break.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reckoned that the selection of such a huge squad might prove counterproductive. He reasoned:

"An 18-member team has been selected, and the story in that is that five fast bowlers and four spinners are included. When you select 18 players, you will not be able to give a chance to everyone, and then you will regret later, that what have you done, you had options, but you have not really tried anyone."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the strength of the squad can be reduced, considering the waning COVID-19 cases. Chopra observed:

"You used to select a big squad in Covid times; I am not saying that Covid has left, but we can go back to a semblance of normalcy. This has been going on for the last two to two and a half years, still there is no change in the strength of the squad; it feels a little disappointing."

The selectors might have picked an 18-member squad to avoid any last-minute hassles. The likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer could be rested for the last couple of games ahead of the Test series against England.

"I am not a 100% certain" - Aakash Chopra on Dinesh Karthik getting place in India's playing XI

While observing that Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya are vital inclusions, Aakash Chopra was unsure of Karthik getting a place in the playing XI. He elaborated:

"Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya - they are two very important members who have been included in this team. Dinesh Karthik is coming back after a while, and he has been selected based on IPL performances. But will he get a chance to play, I am not a 100% certain to be very honest."

The 44-year-old feels Ravi Bishnoi is also unlikely to get a game considering the plethora of spin-bowling options. Chopra said:

"Hardik Pandya has come; Venkatesh Iyer is there as his backup. Dinesh Karthik is there as a backup for Rishabh Pant. There are four spinners - three wrist-spinners and a finger spinner. Bishnoi is still a part of the team, whether he will get to play, I have serious doubts."

Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel are likely to be the preferred spinners in the playing XI. Kuldeep Yadav might pip Bishnoi as the third spinner if the team opts to go with a spin-heavy attack.

