India vs Scotland Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Speaking soon after India's first victory of the 2021 T20 World Cup, where they showed not even Rashid Khan any respect, Ravichandran Ashwin quipped that he hopes Mujeeb Ur Rahman gets the medical assistance he needs to make a comeback for Afghanistan's final Super 12 game against New Zealand.

Ashwin, who has returned to the Indian white-ball side for the first time in four years, made nothing but a lighthearted quip. But the joke was enough to understand that India still earnestly believe they can pull a rabbit out of their hat and somehow qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Losses to Pakistan and New Zealand pushed the Men in Blue to the brink of elimination, but they pulled their head above the water with a comprehensive victory against Afghanistan. While the tides are rising, India have shown great fight in the last few days and will look to continue their momentum when they take on Scotland in Match 37 of the T20 World Cup on Friday, November 5 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Scotland are one of two winless teams in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, but they've given the big teams a run for their money. Their performance against Scotland, where Mark Watt and Michael Leask gave them hope of pulling off the impossible, is still fresh in memory. Kyle Coetzer's men also braved an astonishing batting collapse to push Namibia to the limit, showing that there's very little quit in the team.

Scotland have the perfect opportunity to make a splash at the T20 World Cup against India, who will look to flex their muscles once more and dispatch their unfancied opponents with net-run-rate-boosting ease.

T20 World Cup 2021: India seek another net run rate boost and hard-to-come-by toss luck

Virat Kohli has lost 13 of his last 14 tosses for India, and unfortunately for him, luck at the coin flip has eluded him during the most important times. Nevertheless, he and his team will be quietly confident of using their all-round might to squash Scotland without too much difficulty and put themselves in a decent position heading into their final Super 12 game against Namibia.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul returned to form for India at the top of the order, with a productive powerplay setting an excellent platform for Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya to play with freedom towards the end of the innings. Safyaan Sharif and Co. must scalp early wickets in order to dent India's charge, with the middle order not bearing an entirely settled look despite their good showing against Afghanistan.

Ravichandran Ashwin's comeback to the white-ball setup went swimmingly, and he was well-supported by Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. While Hardik hasn't looked too convincing on his return to the bowling crease, the fact that he is capable of bowling at least a couple of overs will give India a massive boost.

Scotland's top order has flattered to deceive in the Super 12 stage, with the experienced trio of George Munsey, Richie Berrington and Calum MacLeod unable to carry forward their first-round form. Coetzer has looked good, but he will have his hands full against a potent Indian bowling attack.

Mark Watt has evolved into one of the best T20I finger-spinners in the world, and he - along with spin partner Michael Leask - will be tasked with keeping India's batters quiet in key phases of the innings. Although Josh Davey has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 World Cup, Sharif will have support from Brad Wheal and Alasdair Evans.

Scotland have a side brimming with talent and experience, but India are absolute giants of international cricket right now. With little to lose and on the back of a comprehensive victory, Kohli's men can be backed to turn in a similarly ruthless performance.

Prediction: India to win Match 37 of the T20 World Cup

Edited by Sai Krishna

