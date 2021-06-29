India vs Sri Lanka: 3 things to expect from the Shikhar Dhawan-Rahul Dravid combination

The new-look Indian side, led by Shikhar Dhawan and coached by Rahul Dravid, are all set to play Sri Lanka in a limited-overs contest comprising of three ODIs and as many T20Is starting July 13.

That India have gone with the absence of big names and sent a relatively young unit to the island nation signals the BCCI's intent to prep the players and pick the best of the lot, keeping in mind the ICC World T20 slated to be played later this year.

With Dhawan and Dravid leading the charge, there's that possibility of India playing a brand of cricket that's starkly different from the one we have witnessed in recent times. The Delhi batsman's flamboyance and attacking cricket style blend well with Dravid's defensive yet never-back-down approach and that augurs well for the team.

Ahead of the start of the tour, we look at three things to expect from the Dhawan-Dravid combo.

#1 Rahul Dravid's calm and Shikhar Dhawan's energy

Dravid was the one to drop anchor and play a rocksolid game, while Dhawan, over the years, has carved a name for himself as a player with an aggressive brand of cricket, yet maintained a very mature approach.

It can be safely assumed the duo will bring a similar approach to the dressing room. Dravid is a calming influence and Dhawan brings in the energy to keep the players motivated and perform better.

#2 A mature approach to the game

Rahul Dravid and Shikhar Dhawan have been clinical and mature throughout their careers. It is likely that they will bring in the same traits when the side takes on Sri Lanka.

Dravid's success as a coach has been well-documented and the fact that he was named batting consultant shows his quality as a manager.

#3 Risk-free cricket and positive culture

Dhawan has always played risk-free cricket, and Rahul Dravid has been a proponent of the same. Against a rebuilding Sri Lankan outfit, Indian players will be asked to play risk-free cricket.

The positive culture Dravid brings to the team is equally beneficial. Earlier, former India mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton also praised the former India player for the vibes he brings in.

“For someone like (Rahul Dravid) who doesn’t get upset about mistakes, he is allowing mistakes and really freeing mind of the players to express and perform and if they make mistakes, have a good conversation, so there is a equanimity and calmness.”

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava