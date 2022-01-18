India vs South Africa 1st ODI Prediction: Who will win today's match?

Action in the India vs South Africa series moves to the ODI format as the two teams begin their preparations ahead of a long cycle that culminates with the 2023 World Cup.

The hosts come into the first ODI, to be played in Paarl on Wednesday, January 19, on the back of a major morale-boosting Test series win. Riding on the back of excellent performances from captain Dean Elgar, top-order batter Keegan Petersen and all-rounder Marco Jansen, South Africa ensured they remained unbeaten in home Test assignments against India.

However, the Proteas will be aware of the challenges India pose in white-ball cricket. Among the three mentioned players, South Africa have only Jansen in their squad, which still is a touch inexperienced. The last time the Men in Blue played an ODI series in the Rainbow Nation, they ran out 5-1 winners. The standout performer from that series, former India skipper Virat Kohli, will be firmly in the spotlight in Paarl.

After being sacked as ODI captain amidst a rumored fall-out with the BCCI, Kohli will be hurt. Can he bring his 'A' game and score the elusive 71st international century? Can he help his stand-in successor KL Rahul manage the evident lack of bowling options against a South African outfit that has consistently punched above their weight?

One thing is for certain - entertainment is guaranteed in the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Prediction: Non-captain Kohli the key for visitors

KL Rahul has announced that he'll open the innings for India in the ODI series as Rohit Sharma continues to recover from the muscle issues that have plagued him over the last couple of years. This means India will go in with a top-heavy batting lineup, with Venkatesh Iyer likely to don the pace-bowling all-rounder's role at No. 6.

With Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja missing, Ravichandran Ashwin will have to lead the spin attack on his ODI comeback alongside Yuzvendra Chahal. Mohammed Siraj has recovered from the hamstring injury he sustained in the second Test and should be fit to play, keeping the exciting Prasidh Krishna on the bench.

Overall, India have the top-order batting and well-rounded bowling to trouble South Africa, who are yet to complete their transition into a well-oiled, youthful white-ball side. Janneman Malan has made an exceptional start to his ODI career, but can he weather the apparent increase in quality of opposition? Can Temba Bavuma continue to lead the Proteas in the admirable fashion he has recently?

South Africa's bowling is quite beefy even without Anrich Nortje, with names like Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Jansena adding enviable variety and firepower. But it's tough to see the hosts' batting stand up to the challenge the Indian bowlers will pose in Paarl.

Unless the big names like Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen come up with match-changing contributions, South Africa might find themselves on the backfoot early in the three-match series.

Prediction: India to win the first ODI against South Africa

