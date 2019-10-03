India vs South Africa 2019 1st Test: 6 stats to know about the 317-run stand between Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal continued their domination on Day two of the first Test against South Africa at Visakhapatnam. Resuming on 202 for no loss, both Rohit and Agarwal kept punishing the Proteas bowlers, who had no luck.

The duo were particularly harsh on the South African spinners, who even went over the wicket in an attempt to stop the flow of runs. However, Agarwal and Rohit resorted to reverse sweeps to ensure there was no loss in momentum.

During the course of the partnership, Agarwal went on to complete his maiden Test century in his debut match at home. Before this, he had three fifties away from home.

As for Rohit, he looked set for a double century. However, having hit Keshav Maharaj for a six and a four, the opener lost concentration and was beaten in the flight outside off to get stumped for a magnificent 176.

Rohit faced 244 balls and hit 23 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 72.13. The opening partnership between Rohit and Agarwal amassed 317 runs.

A number of records were shattered during the massive partnership between Rohit and Agarwal. Here’s a look:

1. The 317-run partnership is now the highest opening partnership for India vs South Africa. The previous best was 218 between Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir at Kanpur in 2004/05.

2. The partnership is now also the highest opening stand in India vs South Africa Tests. The previous best was 236 between Gary Kirsten and Andrew Hudson at Kolkata in 1996/97

3. Rohit and Agarwal’s stand is now the highest partnership for any wicket for India vs South Africa, the previous one being 268 between 268 Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid at Chennai in 2007/08.

4. This is the 10th instance of both openers scoring a hundred for India. Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay were the previous ones to do the same, versus Afghanistan at Bengaluru in 2018.

5. Before his innings of 176, Rohit had 149 runs in six Tests against South Africa.

6. Following his knock of 176, Rohit’s average in home Tests stands at 94.50 - 945 runs in 10 Tests.