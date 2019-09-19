India vs South Africa 2019, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli takes centre-stage as India thrash Proteas by 7 wickets

Virat Kohli notched up a magnificent 72* to guide India to a comprehensive victory over South Africa in the second T20I in Mohali, Chandigarh.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, the Men in Blue were clinical in the field, restricting the Proteas to a meager 149. They then comfortably strolled past the target with seven wickets in hand to procure a 1-0 lead in the Gandhi-Mandela series.

Kicking off the proceedings, Deepak Chahar jolted South Africa early by sending Reeza Hendricks back for a single-digit score. But newly-appointed skipper Quinton de Kock went hammer and tongs right from the onset, dispatching youngster Navdeep Saini for three consecutive boundaries.

The flamboyant southpaw maneuvered the spinners efficiently while taking the pace battery to the cleaners as he registered his half-century in 35 deliveries, laying the foundation upfront for the visitors.

De Kock perished soon after accomplishing the landmark, miscuing a hoick as Kohli zinged swiftly across the turf to pluck an absolute blinder. Temba Bavuma tried to provide further impetus while Rassie van der Dussen was caught by Ravindra Jadeja off his own bowling.

The dismissal of the skipper inflicted considerable damage on the scoring rate, and the pressure began to mount on the inexperienced middle-order. Cruising at 88 in 11.2 overs at one stage, South Africa lumbered to 128 in 17.4 overs.

Bavuma struggled to up the ante before eventually skying one to long-on off Chahar for 49. David Miller, shouldered with the responsibility of providing the late flourish, was castled by Hardik Pandya for 15 while attempting a reckless slog on a deceptive knuckle ball.

Speedsters Hardik Pandya and Deepak Chahar operated magnificently in tandem at the death to keep a lid on the rampant pinch-hitters, coming up with several gripping slower deliveries. A few colossal strikes from Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius in the ultimate over ensured the Proteas ended up with a decent total of 149.

India got off to a flier in their chase as the opening duo climbed into the bowling attack. Rohit Sharma greeted debutant Anrich Nortje with two spectacular pulls over the mid-wicket fence while Shikhar Dhawan found his groove with elegant square-cuts through the point region.

All-rounder Phehlukwayo drew first blood for the tourists, pinning Rohit dead in front with a straight half-volley. Next in, Kohli looked in imperious touch as he began another masterclass on his favorite hunting ground.

Milking the looseners on offer with utmost disdain, the batting virtuoso frequently shimmied down the track to blaze crunchy drives past the hapless fielders.

The breakthroughs arrived too late for South Africa's liking. Miller held on to a phenomenal one-handed screamer in the deep to terminate Dhawan's vigil, which left everyone gasping in awe of his incredible athleticism. Rishabh Pant collapsed in archetypal fashion, precisely finding the lone man stationed at short fine-leg to a rank drag down from left-arm tweaker Bjorn Fortuin.

Skipper Kohli reached his fifty off just 40 deliveries with a majestic boundary through the covers. The 'King' eclipsed Rohit as India's leading run-getter in T20Is during his unbeaten knock.

Shreyas Iyer, who did no harm to his growing reputation with a breezy 16, united forces with his captain to drive India home with an over to spare.

Brief scores: South Africa 149/5 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 52; Deepak Chahar 2-22) lost to India 151/3 in 19 overs (Virat Kohli 72*) by seven wickets.