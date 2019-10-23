×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

India vs South Africa 2019: 3 decisions that paid off for India in the Test series

Jnan Jyoti Deka
ANALYST
Feature
410   //    23 Oct 2019, 13:18 IST

India vs South Africa 2019
India vs South Africa 2019

India whitewashed South Africa in the three-match Test series to continue as table toppers of the ICC World Test Championship. After registering a 203-run victory in the first Test at Visakhapatnam, India outplayed the Proteas in the rest of the series by ticking all the right boxes. They demolished them in the subsequent Tests with innings victories (by 137 runs in the second Test at Pune and by 202 runs in the third Test at Ranchi).

In contrast to India's clinical outings, South Africa failed to create any foundation for themselves. The captaincy errors of Faf du Plessis let the team down whenever South Africa had a chance of making a comeback. The poor performances of other players too made things difficult for them, ultimately costing them the series.

Practically every move that India made in the series, produced results. Here are three such decisions that paid off for India in the series:

#1 The decision to open with Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal

India's 'Rohit-Agarwal' experiment proved to be successful in the series
India's 'Rohit-Agarwal' experiment proved to be successful in the series

India had been searching for a formidable opening pair since the exit of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir. After trying several combinations, they finally zeroed in on Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal and assigned them the responsibility to face the red cherry against the Proteas.

The Rohit-Agarwal pair grabbed the opportunity with both hands and put up a record partnership of 317 runs for the first wicket in their very first outing together. The duo took time to settle in but later attacked the bowlers, showing the class they possess.

Agarwal converted his maiden ton into a classy double, while Rohit smashed centuries in both the innings of the first Test.

The two continued their fine form throughout the series. Agarwal registered another hundred with his sublime batting in the second Test on a bouncy wicket at Pune while Rohit compensated for his failure in the second Test with a brilliant double hundred (212 runs off 255 balls) at Ranchi.

Rohit and Agarwal have not only cemented their place in the playing XI but also seem to have ended India's long search for a solid opening pair.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
India vs South Africa 2019 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Umesh Yadav
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
South Africa in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 15 Sep
IND
RSA
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS RSA live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 18 Sep
RSA 149/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 151/3 (19.0 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 22 Sep
IND 134/9 (20.0 ov)
RSA 140/1 (16.5 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
IND VS RSA live score
1st Test | Wed, 02 Oct
IND 502/7 & 323/4
RSA 431/10 & 191/10
India won by 203 runs
IND VS RSA live score
2nd Test | Thu, 10 Oct
IND 601/5
RSA 275/10 & 189/10
India won by an innings and 137 runs
IND VS RSA live score
3rd Test | Sat, 19 Oct
IND 497/9
RSA 162/10 & 133/10
India won by an innings and 202 runs
IND VS RSA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Bangladesh in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Abu Dhabi T10 League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us