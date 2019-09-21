India vs South Africa 2019, 3rd T20I: India's Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players

Do-or-die match for Rishabh Pant?

India began their 2019/20 home season in style with a thumping win over the mighty South African side in the second match of the 3-match T20I series. The final match of the series will take place in Bengaluru and if Virat Kohli's men pick up a win, the win will translate into India's first series win over South Africa at home.

While the Men in Blue put in a clinical performance at Mohali, there will be some issues that the team management would like to resolve in the next game. The poor form of wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is giving nightmares to the selectors as the youngster has failed to put in consistent performance and will have to prove himself with the bat in the final T20I.

With a series win on the line, here's how the hosts could line-up for the all-important clash.

Openers - Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Rohit Sharma showed promise in the second T20I but Andile Phehlukwayo sent him back in the fourth over and the Indian vice-captain will look to produce a big knock in this clash. On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan crafted a well-made 31-ball 40 and will be keen on continuing his good show.

Middle Order - Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant

Virat Kohli has immense experience of playing at this venue, having played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in all the seasons of the Indian Premier League thus far and will have the onus and scoring a bulk of the runs. The team may tinker with the middle order by sending Shreyas Iyer at No.4 while Rishabh Pant can be sent out to bat at No.5.

All-rounders - Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar

Hardik Pandya performed well with the ball on his return while Ravindra Jadeja too chipped in with a crucial wicket. Washington Sundar and Krunal Pandya bowled a combined total of four overs but none of the all-rounders came into bat. One can expect all four of them to feature in the side for the final game to add depth to the bowling attack.

Bowlers - Navdeep Saini and Deepak Chahar

To include Khaleel Ahmed in the playing XI will be a huge risk as the South African batsmen are certain to get support from the wicket. Quinton de Kock dominated Navdeep Saini in the second match, but the latter could be given yet another go for this crucial encounter.

Deepak Chahar has been exceptional in the shortest format of the game and brought all his variations to finish with figures of 2/22 from his four overs in the last game, as a result of which he should retain his spot in the side.

Key Players

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will have a key role to play for the hosts

Virat Kohli

With form and a thorough knowledge of the strip to be used on his side, Virat Kohli could be the 'X-factor' for the hosts, as the Indian captain is also coming into this contest on the back of a half-century and could be backed to produce yet another match-winning knock.

Rohit Sharma

The dashing opener was sent back early last game and will be keen on putting up an impressive show on a pitch that will certainly bring the ball on to the bat.

India's predicted playing 11

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.