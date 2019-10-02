India vs South Africa 2019: 5 players who have a point to prove in the Test series

Anderson Edward FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 90 // 02 Oct 2019, 09:44 IST

Can India defeat South Africa in the Test series?

Post a 1-1 series draw against South Africa's in the T20 series, the focus will now be on the longest format of the game as India will play South Africa in a three-match Test series, beginning with the first game on 2 October, 2019 at Visakhapatnam.

This will be South Africa's first series as part of the ICC Test Championship while India have already made a positive start to their campaign with a convincing 2-0 series win over West Indies.

Given that India will be beginning their home season with this Test series, the Faf du Plessis-led South African side will need to be at their absolute best in order to give the home side a stiff challenge.

On that note, here are five players who would look to prove a point this season.

#5 Faf du Plessis

To give a positive start for South Africa in the ICC Test Championship

Faf du Plessis lost his limited-overs captaincy but he will continue as the captain in Test matches

Faf du Plessis went through the worst patch in terms of captaincy in the 2019 World Cup. Despite being a formidable side on paper, the Proteas were not able to qualify for the knockouts and bowed down in the group stages. It was one of the worst World Cups for them as they won only 3 out of 9 matches.

The South African management handed the limited-overs captaincy to Quinton de Kock. Also, du Plessis did not find a spot in the T20I squad against team India. This might even mean that the experienced batsman is not a top priority for the upcoming T20I World Cup.

However, the 35-year-old would leave the past behind and focus on the new season. It would be a positive start for the team in the ICC Test Championship to win a series against India. With his bat and leadership, du Plessis would be keen to contribute significantly.

