India vs South Africa 2019: 5 players who would be particularly motivated to do well

Anderson Edward FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 147 // 14 Sep 2019, 07:24 IST

Rohit Sharma (L) and Quinton de Kock (R)

South Africa will be touring India for three Tests and three T20Is from September 15 to 23 October 2019. Virat Kohli will lead the Indian team throughout the series, and will be hoping to notch up more success in an already decorated captaincy career.

Under Kohli's leadership, India did exceptionally well in the recent Caribbean tour and would look for similar results against the visiting Proteas.

Faf du Plessis will be the Test captain for South Africa, and Quinton de Kock will lead the team in the T20I series. After the disastrous World Cup, the Proteas will look to make a major statement against a strong team like India.

Every player will be motivated to contribute the necessary amount to take their team towards the finish line. But for some of the players, the motivation will be even heavier.

In this article, let us look at players who would be particularly motivated to shine brightly in the series.

#5 Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar

Yuzvendra Chahal has been rested for the South Africa series, with Rahul Chahar filling his spot as the leg spinner. This is a golden opportunity for the youngster, as there is a real chance for him to be considered for the upcoming T20I World Cup.

Chahal has given away some runs in crucial stages lately, and that might persuade the management to look at a potential backup. Chahar played just one T20I match in the West Indies tour, so it would be fair to give more game time and test his ability to play under pressure.

IPL exposure would help the spinner in handling high-octane situations against the Proteas. Chahar is the leading wicket-taker for Rajasthan in the 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy with 20 wickets in 9 matches, and that would also give him the confidence to do well at the international stage.

There is plenty of talent within Chahar to impress the management, but we have to see if the leg-spinner makes the most of his chances in the T20I series.

