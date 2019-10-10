India vs South Africa 2019: Cheteshwar Pujara feels picking Umesh Yadav for the 2nd Test was the right decision

Vinay.Chhabria FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 365 // 10 Oct 2019, 21:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 58 runs in the first innings

India’s number three batsman in Tests, Cheteshwar Pujara, praised the batting approach of Mayank Agarwal and gave insights about the pitch in Pune. He said that it was the right decision to pick Umesh Yadav in the playing XI during the post-play interview of the first day of the second Test match between India and South Africa.

The home team had won the toss and elected to bat first. They had made one change in their match squad as Umesh Yadav replaced Hanuma Vihari in the team. Pujara felt that this was a good change and said:

"It’s a true pitch, where if a fast bowler is bowling well, he can also get a batsman out and if you are batsman, there is value for your shots. There was little bit of spin later on. If we have runs on the board, it won’t be easy to bat in the fourth innings."

"You have to just back your instincts. If we have five bowlers on a flat pitch, you can pick 20 wickets but if you go with 4 bowlers, it becomes difficult, if there is not much assistance. Luckily there is assistance for fast bowlers and Umesh playing this game."

The Saurashtra-born batsman even credited the immense domestic experience of Agarwal for the player’s ability to convert good starts into big scores.

India get the upper hand on Day 1

Mayank Agarwal recorded his second consecutive century

After Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first, India lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma early but Pujara joined hands with Agarwal to trouble the opposition bowlers. The former scored 58 runs before Kagiso Rabada dismissed him, while the Karnataka-born batsman went on to complete his century.

Eventually, Rabada got the better of Agarwal but skipper Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane stitched an unbeaten partnership of 75 runs, as India ended the day with 273 runs at the loss of 3 wickets.