×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

India vs South Africa 2019: Cheteshwar Pujara feels picking Umesh Yadav for the 2nd Test was the right decision 

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
365   //    10 Oct 2019, 21:53 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 58 runs in the first innings
Cheteshwar Pujara scored 58 runs in the first innings

India’s number three batsman in Tests, Cheteshwar Pujara, praised the batting approach of Mayank Agarwal and gave insights about the pitch in Pune. He said that it was the right decision to pick Umesh Yadav in the playing XI during the post-play interview of the first day of the second Test match between India and South Africa.

The home team had won the toss and elected to bat first. They had made one change in their match squad as Umesh Yadav replaced Hanuma Vihari in the team. Pujara felt that this was a good change and said:

"It’s a true pitch, where if a fast bowler is bowling well, he can also get a batsman out and if you are batsman, there is value for your shots. There was little bit of spin later on. If we have runs on the board, it won’t be easy to bat in the fourth innings."
"You have to just back your instincts. If we have five bowlers on a flat pitch, you can pick 20 wickets but if you go with 4 bowlers, it becomes difficult, if there is not much assistance. Luckily there is assistance for fast bowlers and Umesh playing this game."

The Saurashtra-born batsman even credited the immense domestic experience of Agarwal for the player’s ability to convert good starts into big scores.

India get the upper hand on Day 1

Mayank Agarwal recorded his second consecutive century
Mayank Agarwal recorded his second consecutive century

After Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first, India lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma early but Pujara joined hands with Agarwal to trouble the opposition bowlers. The former scored 58 runs before Kagiso Rabada dismissed him, while the Karnataka-born batsman went on to complete his century.

Eventually, Rabada got the better of Agarwal but skipper Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane stitched an unbeaten partnership of 75 runs, as India ended the day with 273 runs at the loss of 3 wickets. 

Tags:
India vs South Africa 2019 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Umesh Yadav
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
South Africa in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 15 Sep
IND
RSA
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS RSA live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 18 Sep
RSA 149/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 151/3 (19.0 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 22 Sep
IND 134/9 (20.0 ov)
RSA 140/1 (16.5 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
IND VS RSA live score
1st Test | Wed, 02 Oct
IND 502/7 & 323/4
RSA 431/10 & 191/10
India won by 203 runs
IND VS RSA live score
2nd Test | 09:30 AM
IND 273/3 (85.1 ov)
RSA
Day 1 | Stumps: India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS RSA live score
3rd Test | Sat, 19 Oct, 09:30 AM
India
South Africa
IND VS RSA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Bangladesh in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Caribbean Premier League
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us