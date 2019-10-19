India vs South Africa 2019: Rohit Sharma completes 2,000 Test runs, surpasses KL Rahul

Rohit Sharma recorded his 3rd hundred of the series against South Africa

Continuing his fine form for India in the Test series against South Africa, the new opener of the Test team Rohit Sharma completed 2,000 runs in the longest format of the game. He reached the mark after he hit a six off Dane Piedt, which also gave him his sixth Test hundred and third in this series.

Before the third Test match between India and South Africa began, Rohit was 98 runs away from the 2,000-run milestone. Given that he had batted brilliantly in the first Test, the fans were backing the 32-year-old to come good again in the final Test.

Opening the innings with Mayank Agarwal, the Mumbai-born opener lost his partner early as Kagiso Rabada dismissed Agarwal in the fifth over. Next, Rabada grabbed the wicket of number 3 batsman Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck, while Anrich Nortje got the better of Virat Kohli before the team's score had crossed 40.

Kagiso Rabada

With India in deep trouble, Rohit joined forces with the vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane to rebuild the innings. The duo has already added 150 runs for the fourth wicket; Rahane has crossed the 50-run mark, while Rohit is unbeaten on 117.

Rohit Sharma's rise in Test cricket

Rohit was promoted to the opening slot after the team's previous opener KL Rahul couldn't provide enough good starts at the top of the order. This change proved to be a shot in the arm for Rohit as he has turned into a match-winner for the team.

In his first Test as opener, the Mumbai-born star won the Man of the Match award and now in the third Test he has again registered a triple-figure score.

KL Rahul

During his innings, Rohit also surpassed Rahul's tally of 2,006 runs in Test cricket. The Indian team has breached the 200-run mark in Ranchi, and would be looking to kick on from here and bat South Africa out of the Test.

You can follow the live coverage of the third Test between India and South Africa here.