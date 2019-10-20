India vs South Africa 2019: Rohit Sharma double century proves he is here to stay as Test opener

Rohit Sharma has silenced his critics in fine fashion

For a long time, Rohit Sharma was branded a limited-overs specialist. After the departure of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar from the ODI side, MS Dhoni elevated Rohit to the opening slot and 'The Hitman' responded in style. Rohit took to opening like a fish to water and piled up the runs in colored clothing.

In fact, from the time Rohit started opening the batting in ODI cricket, he has been among the most successful Indian batsmen alongside Virat Kohli. Rohit has scored three double hundreds in the 50-over format (no other batsman has more than one) and set the Indus aflame with his dazzling array of strokes. With over 8500 runs and 27 hundreds, Rohit is already well on his way to becoming a batting great in ODI cricket.

However, it was in Test cricket that Rohit’s credentials were questioned. Despite a magical hundred in his debut Test against the West Indies in 2013, Rohit could not cement his spot in the Test side. He was also offered limited opportunities in the whites and success in the longest format remained elusive.

However, three weeks in October this year have changed everything. Drafted into the squad for the Test series against South Africa at home, Rohit has slienced his doubters with a few spectacular innings.

In his first Test as an opener, Rohit struck back-to-back hundreds, toying with the South African bowlers. A stunning 176 in the first innings was followed by a marauding 127 in the second, paving the way for India to crush the visitors. In the process, Rohit became the first cricketer in history to score two hundreds in his first Test as an opener.

Following a failure in the second Test, Rohit hit back in the final game of the series. The 32-year-old struck his maiden double hundred, off just 255 balls, dissecting the South African bowling attack with brute force and splendorous flair.

Rohit started cautiously, playing out a tough period early on, but once he was set, he unleashed a brutal assault on the opposition. The spinners were carted over the boundary and the fast bowlers were cut, flicked and pulled with disdain. It was Rohit at his best, and all that the opposition could do was gape at him in astonishment.

Rohit’s heroics with the willow have certainly played a pivotal role in India obtaining a stranglehold over South Africa in the series. If 'The Hitman’ can continue in the same vein, he can certainly establish himself as one of the best openers for India in Test match cricket.

Rohit, the Test opener has indeed arrived.