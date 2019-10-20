×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

India vs South Africa 2019: Rohit Sharma double century proves he is here to stay as Test opener

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Feature
442   //    20 Oct 2019, 13:52 IST

Rohit Sharma has silenced his critics in fine fashion
Rohit Sharma has silenced his critics in fine fashion

For a long time, Rohit Sharma was branded a limited-overs specialist. After the departure of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar from the ODI side, MS Dhoni elevated Rohit to the opening slot and 'The Hitman' responded in style. Rohit took to opening like a fish to water and piled up the runs in colored clothing.

In fact, from the time Rohit started opening the batting in ODI cricket, he has been among the most successful Indian batsmen alongside Virat Kohli. Rohit has scored three double hundreds in the 50-over format (no other batsman has more than one) and set the Indus aflame with his dazzling array of strokes. With over 8500 runs and 27 hundreds, Rohit is already well on his way to becoming a batting great in ODI cricket.

However, it was in Test cricket that Rohit’s credentials were questioned. Despite a magical hundred in his debut Test against the West Indies in 2013, Rohit could not cement his spot in the Test side. He was also offered limited opportunities in the whites and success in the longest format remained elusive.

However, three weeks in October this year have changed everything. Drafted into the squad for the Test series against South Africa at home, Rohit has slienced his doubters with a few spectacular innings.

In his first Test as an opener, Rohit struck back-to-back hundreds, toying with the South African bowlers. A stunning 176 in the first innings was followed by a marauding 127 in the second, paving the way for India to crush the visitors. In the process, Rohit became the first cricketer in history to score two hundreds in his first Test as an opener.

Following a failure in the second Test, Rohit hit back in the final game of the series. The 32-year-old struck his maiden double hundred, off just 255 balls, dissecting the South African bowling attack with brute force and splendorous flair.


Rohit started cautiously, playing out a tough period early on, but once he was set, he unleashed a brutal assault on the opposition. The spinners were carted over the boundary and the fast bowlers were cut, flicked and pulled with disdain. It was Rohit at his best, and all that the opposition could do was gape at him in astonishment.

Rohit’s heroics with the willow have certainly played a pivotal role in India obtaining a stranglehold over South Africa in the series. If 'The Hitman’ can continue in the same vein, he can certainly establish himself as one of the best openers for India in Test match cricket.

Rohit, the Test opener has indeed arrived.

Tags:
India vs South Africa 2019 Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
South Africa in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 15 Sep
IND
RSA
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS RSA live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 18 Sep
RSA 149/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 151/3 (19.0 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 22 Sep
IND 134/9 (20.0 ov)
RSA 140/1 (16.5 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
IND VS RSA live score
1st Test | Wed, 02 Oct
IND 502/7 & 323/4
RSA 431/10 & 191/10
India won by 203 runs
IND VS RSA live score
2nd Test | Thu, 10 Oct
IND 601/5
RSA 275/10 & 189/10
India won by an innings and 137 runs
IND VS RSA live score
3rd Test
IND 497/9 (116.3 ov)
RSA
LIVE
Day 2 | Tea: India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS RSA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Bangladesh in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Abu Dhabi T10 League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us