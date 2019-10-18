×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

India vs South Africa 2019: Shahbaz Nadeem joins the Indian squad for the third Test match

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
107   //    18 Oct 2019, 22:48 IST

Shahbaz Nadeem can make his much awaited Test debut for India tomorrow
Shahbaz Nadeem can make his much awaited Test debut for India tomorrow

Jharkhand-born left-arm spinner, Shahbaz Nadeem, has joined the Indian squad ahead of the third Test match against South Africa as the team's left-arm chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav complained of shoulder pain earlier in the day.

India have already achieved an unassailable lead in the three-match series but as Virat Kohli had mentioned in the post-match interview of the Pune Test match that they will go for a 3-0 win in Ranchi hence, the fans can expect the Indian team to come all guns blazing once again.

While Nadeem will most likely not make it to the playing XI, he still has a slim chance if the team management decides to go with three spinners or either of the leading spinners of the team suffers an unfortunate injury at the last moment.

Nadeem has a good amount of experience of playing at the JSCA Stadium as he represents Jharkhand at the domestic level and the team uses the ground for their home matches.

Things you need to know about Shahbaz Nadeem

Shahbaz Nadeem has played for Delhi Capitals in IPL
Shahbaz Nadeem has played for Delhi Capitals in IPL

Though Nadeem has not played a single international match so far, the 30-year-old is a veteran in the domestic circuit. He has played 110 first-class matches where he has scalped 424 wickets at an average of 28.58. His economy rate of 2.59 shows that the Bokaro-born bowler does not concede runs easily.

Also, he has decent numbers with the bat as well. Nadeem has aggregated 2,131 runs in 150 innings. He has also scored a hundred and seven half-centuries.


India's squad for 3rd Test: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shahbaz Nadeem


Tags:
India vs South Africa 2019 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shahbaz Nadeem Kuldeep Yadav
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
South Africa in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 15 Sep
IND
RSA
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS RSA live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 18 Sep
RSA 149/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 151/3 (19.0 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 22 Sep
IND 134/9 (20.0 ov)
RSA 140/1 (16.5 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
IND VS RSA live score
1st Test | Wed, 02 Oct
IND 502/7 & 323/4
RSA 431/10 & 191/10
India won by 203 runs
IND VS RSA live score
2nd Test | Thu, 10 Oct
IND 601/5
RSA 275/10 & 189/10
India won by an innings and 137 runs
IND VS RSA live score
3rd Test | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India
South Africa
IND VS RSA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Bangladesh in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Abu Dhabi T10 League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us