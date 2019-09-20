India vs South Africa 2019 T20I series: India on the verge of making history

Virat Kohli played another wonderful knock as India won the second T20I.

What’s the story?

If India manages to win the third T20I on Sunday, it will be India’s first-ever T20I series victory over South Africa at home.

India had hosted South Africa during the 2015-16 season but had lost the three-match T20I series 2-0 to the Proteas with the final T20I at the Eden Gardens being abandoned.

In case you didn’t know...

India’s home season for 2019-20 kicked off from Mohali as India routed South Africa by 7 wickets courtesy another Kohli masterclass. After winning the toss and fielding first, India restricted South Africa to a below-par score of 149 runs as India’s bowling unit stood firm. In reply, India’s top order once again came to the fore as handy knocks from Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan saw India cruise home with an over to spare.

With the game at Dharamsala washed out, India now head into the third T20I at Bengaluru knowing that they cannot lose the series.

The heart of the matter

The last time India hosted South Africa, the Proteas had won the T20Is held at Dharamsala and Cuttack convincingly. Although India have beaten South Africa in a T20I series, it was held in South Africa in 2017. India are yet to taste success against the Proteas in T20Is at home. It will be a great opportunity for the Indian team to register their first-ever T20I series victory over South Africa when they take on the visitors in the third T20I at Bengaluru on Sunday. India are expected to go in with an unchanged line up in the third T20I.

South Africa are currently ranked at number three, ahead of India (Number 4) in the ICC T20I rankings. A series victory will bolster India’s position on ICC T20Is rankings. With the Men in Blue scheduled to play T20Is against Bangladesh, West Indies, Zimbabwe and Australia, a victory against the Proteas would come as a timely boost for the Indian team ahead of the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia next year.

What’s next?

India takes on South Africa in the third T20I on Sunday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.