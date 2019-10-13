×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

India vs South Africa 2019: Virat Kohli heaps praise on Wriddhiman Saha; commends Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
106   //    13 Oct 2019, 22:10 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin has been the cornerstone of the Indian Test team
Ravichandran Ashwin has been the cornerstone of the Indian Test team

The captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Virat Kohli, praised the glove work of Wriddhiman Saha while also appreciating the way off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has come back into the Test team. The skipper also opened up on his partnership with Ajinkya Rahane and how he enjoys batting with the vice-captain of the Indian Test team.

During the post-match interview of the second Test match, Kohli revealed that Saha was nervous in the Visakhapatnam Test but he kept the wickets beautifully in the Pune Test. He said,

“He (Saha) was a bit nervous coming into Vizag, but this game he kept beautifully."

Shifting his focus toward the performances of off-spinner Ashwin, the captain stated,

"Ashwin as well stepped up beautifully coming back.”

Virat also shed light on the fact that the Indian team was in the number 7 position in Test rankings when he took over the reins of the side and the hard work of his team has taken India to the helm of the Test rankings.

The Delhi-born batsman stitched a wonderful partnership of 178 runs with Ajinkya Rahane in the first innings. Speaking about that partnership, Virat said,

“I really enjoy batting with Jinx (Rahane). When we have a partnership we invariably take the game forward. You have to look forward to facing the new ball in the morning. We take a lot of pride in contributing when the situation is tough. He keeps giving me regular feedback when things are going wrong, and vice versa.”

The match-winning performances of Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddiman Saha

Ravichandran Ashwin scalped 6 wickets in the Pune Test match
Ravichandran Ashwin scalped 6 wickets in the Pune Test match
Advertisement

While the batsmen had laid the foundation for India's victory in the 2nd Test against South Africa, the bowlers ensured that the home side wins the Test by an innings and 137 runs. Tamil Nadu-born off-spinner Ashwin took the wickets of Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada in the first innings while he also chipped in with 2 wickets in the second innings.

On the other side, wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha justified his place in the team with 5 catches behind the wicket. His diving catch to dismiss Theunis de Bruyn in the second innings was arguably the highlight of the match.

The third Test match of the series will begin from 19th October in Ranchi.

Tags:
India vs South Africa 2019 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Wriddhiman Saha
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
South Africa in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 15 Sep
IND
RSA
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS RSA live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 18 Sep
RSA 149/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 151/3 (19.0 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 22 Sep
IND 134/9 (20.0 ov)
RSA 140/1 (16.5 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
IND VS RSA live score
1st Test | Wed, 02 Oct
IND 502/7 & 323/4
RSA 431/10 & 191/10
India won by 203 runs
IND VS RSA live score
2nd Test | Thu, 10 Oct
IND 601/5
RSA 275/10 & 189/10
India won by an innings and 137 runs
IND VS RSA live score
3rd Test | Sat, 19 Oct, 09:30 AM
India
South Africa
IND VS RSA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Bangladesh in India 2019
South Africa Women in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
Sri Lanka Women in Australia 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
Caribbean Premier League
Pentangular Series in Oman 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us