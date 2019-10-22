×
India vs South Africa 2019: Visitors' nightmarish tour concludes with miserable Ranchi defeat

Aryan Surana
ANALYST
News
54   //    22 Oct 2019, 13:34 IST

 India completed an emphatic 3-0 whitewash of South Africa on Day 4 of the Ranchi Test
 India completed an emphatic 3-0 whitewash of South Africa on Day 4 of the Ranchi Test

12 balls were all it took on Day 4 of the Ranchi Test for India to finish off proceedings and complete an emphatic 3-0 whitewash of South Africa.

South Africa were thoroughly outplayed by the hosts on all fronts and will return home with bitter memories and nagging questions. While their bowling was lackluster, their batsmen's failure to shoulder responsibility is inarguably their biggest concern.

Jharkhand born left-arm tweaker Shahbaz Nadeem struck off consecutive deliveries to help secure India's biggest Test victory over South Africa.

Drafted in as a concussion substitute for opener Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn feathered one to Wriddhiman Saha while shaping to execute a backfoot punch. Lungi Ngidi perished off the subsequent delivery in bizarre fashion, hammering a wild slog straight into non-striker Anrich Nortje's wrist, with Nadeem pouching the rebound.

Left-arm tweaker Shahbaz Nadeem had a memorable debut
Left-arm tweaker Shahbaz Nadeem had a memorable debut

The fact that de Bruyn's 30 was the highest individual score in the South African innings is a testament to how the Proteas struggled to deal with the Indian bowling.

As a reward for a whirlwind double century in the first innings, Rohit Sharma was named the Player of the Match. Concluding the three-match Test series with a staggering 529 runs to his name, Rohit was also deservedly named the Player of the Series.

Known for his flamboyant strokeplay and lazy elegance, Rohit displayed wonderful maturity to curb his natural instincts and embark on a rescue operation in the first innings with India reeling at 39-3.

Although it was an excellent batting performance that set the foundation for India's illustrious triumph, the dynamic bowling display was just as important. The pace battery, in particular, operated magnificently in tandem, bagging 20 wickets in total.

The resurgence of Umesh Yadav is certainly one of the biggest positives for the hosts. Making amends for his previous failures, the Nagpur-born quick swung the cherry while constantly hovering around the fourth stump line.

India are now placed at the pinnacle of the World Test Championship points table, having collected 240 points in five Tests, while all of the other teams have only managed 232 points in 19 Tests combined.

Tags:
India vs South Africa 2019 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Shahbaz Nadeem
Live Cricket Scores
South Africa in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 15 Sep
IND
RSA
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS RSA live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 18 Sep
RSA 149/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 151/3 (19.0 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 22 Sep
IND 134/9 (20.0 ov)
RSA 140/1 (16.5 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
IND VS RSA live score
1st Test | Wed, 02 Oct
IND 502/7 & 323/4
RSA 431/10 & 191/10
India won by 203 runs
IND VS RSA live score
2nd Test | Thu, 10 Oct
IND 601/5
RSA 275/10 & 189/10
India won by an innings and 137 runs
IND VS RSA live score
3rd Test | Sat, 19 Oct
IND 497/9
RSA 162/10 & 133/10
India won by an innings and 202 runs
IND VS RSA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
