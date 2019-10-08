India vs South Africa 2019: VVS Laxman feels Mayank Agarwal's batting approach bears resemblance with his idol Virender Sehwag

Vinay.Chhabria FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 342 // 08 Oct 2019, 14:48 IST

Mayank Agarwal scored a double hundred in the first Test against South Africa

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has voiced out his mind on the progress of India’s new Test opener Mayank Agarwal, asserting that the batting style of the Karnataka-born batsman is similar to that of his hero Virender Sehwag.

Agarwal had played a match-winning knock of 215 runs versus South Africa at Visakhapatnam. Laxman marked that he is a solid batsman and he had approached that game like a domestic match. The Star Sports cricket expert further added:

“Players usually change the way they play in domestic cricket and international cricket, but he managed to maintain his style in both the forms of cricket. Mental toughness and stability are his strengths and he plays fearlessly just like his favorite, Virender Sehwag.”

Harbhajan Singh heaps praises on Mayank Agarwal

Chennai Super Kings’ off-spinner Harbhajan Singh too was present with Laxman in the studio of Star Sports, and he explained that Agarwal uses his feet well when he comes forward and hits the ball. Singh appreciated the upcoming star and stated:

"He is a hardworking player; the players from domestic cricket have learned a lot. They come in late but have so much knowledge and experience of the game that they value and understand every opportunity that the game brings to them."

According to Harbhajan, Mayank has cemented his spot in the Indian Test team

Agarwal had struck a superb double hundred in the first innings of Visakhapatnam Test match. The right-handed batsman hit 23 boundaries and 6 sixes during his 371-ball knock. Though he could not score big in the second innings, the Kings XI Punjab star will try to play another memorable innings when the Indian team takes on South Africa in the 2nd Test match of the series.

The penultimate game of the 3-match series between India and South Africa will begin from 10th October in Pune.