India vs South Africa 2020: 5 players to watch out for in the ODI series

KL Rahul

India end their home summer of international cricket with a three-match ODI series against a South African team in transition. The Proteas are fresh off a convincing performance against the in-form Australia. They played to their strengths, and despite the likes of Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada not being in the mix, managed to upstage the Aussies.

They found stars for the short- and long-term in the form of Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klassen, Janemann Malan and Lungi Ngidi. They will be up against a formidable Indian team, who look even stronger with the return of match-winners like Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

It would be fair to say that India are the favorites because they are playing in familiar conditions at home. However, based on their showing against Australia, the Proteas are unlikely to be mere pushovers.

Here's looking at five players to watch out for in the ODI series that starts from 12 March:

1. Quinton de Kock

South Africa's limited overs skipper Quinton de Kock

Captaincy can make or break a cricketer. And Quinton de Kock has clearly embraced captaincy; since becoming the full-time skipper in both T20Is and ODIs, he has taken his game one notch higher.

De Kock's confidence levels are clearly on the rise. He was in scintillating touch in the T20I series in India last year which ended 1-1. He was also in very good form during SA's home summer, right up to the ODI series against Australia.

The skipper is someone who enjoys playing in India, as he has had a fairly nice time playing in the IPL. He will be extremely crucial to South Africa's chances in this three-match ODI series.

