India vs South Africa 2020: India are unbelievable but we are confident too, claims Quinton de Kock

South Africa will be confident after their 3-0 series win back home against a strong Australian side

India are set to play South Africa in a three-match ODI series beginning from March 12 at Dharamshala. While the Men in Blue lost their last ODI series 3-0 away to New Zealand, the Proteas were able to inflict a 3-0 whitewash on a strong Australian team and skipper Quinton de Kock is pretty upbeat about the momentum that they would bring into this series.

“India is an unbelievable team, they have got great balance, but I am sure we are also coming here with a lot of confidence,” de Kock was quoted as saying by IANS on the eve of the first ODI.

Players like JJ Smuts, Kyle Verreynne, and Heinrich Klaasen have been real finds for South Africa in the middle-order during the series against Australia. Even though they do not have the experience of playing in the sub-continent, de Kock believes that it is the responsibility of senior players like him, Faf du Plessis, and David Miller to guide the other young and inexperienced players in these conditions in order to challenge a strong Indian team.

Du Plessis was rested for the limited-overs series against Australia and his addition to the South African squad for the tour of India is of vital importance as it adds a depth of experience to it. Being a former captain, du Plessis would also help de Kock with some important on-field decision-making.

India, on the other hand, will be gutted by the 3-0 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand. They also do not have the services of Rohit Sharma, who is recovering from a calf injury. However, the addition of Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has given them added impetus and skipper Virat Kohli would be keen to get back to winning ways.