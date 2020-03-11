India vs South Africa 2020: Men in Blue might take precautionary measures amidst Coronavirus threat, hints Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar revealed India will take all possible measures for preventing the Coronavirus outbreak

India are set to play a three-match ODI series against South Africa which will begin on March 12 at Dharamshala. There have been more than 40 cases of Coronavirus reported in the country and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar hinted that the team may use a precautionary measure of not using saliva to shine the ball to prevent any chance of an outbreak. However, it is not fully confirmed as the team doctor will have a final say on it.

“We have thought about this thing (not using saliva) but I can’t say right now we will not use saliva because if we don’t use saliva then how will we shine the ball. Then we will get hit and you people will say you are not bowling well,” Kumar told PTI.

The 30-year-old has recovered from a sports hernia and will be fit and raring to go and make an immediate impact. The IPL too would be an important tournament for him to cement his place in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, clouds are looming over the certainty of the IPL taking place.

Bhuvneshwar revealed that the team is taking all necessary precautions and will do whatever it takes to stay away from the outbreak. Earlier, South African head coach Mark Boucher had also mentioned about the Coronavirus and had said that the South African team will do away with the tradition of shaking hands after the conclusion of the game in order to keep the players safe from the virus.