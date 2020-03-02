India vs South Africa 2020: Proteas announce ODI squad; Faf du Plessis makes his return

Du Plessis will make a return to the Proteas' ODI fold against India

Quinton de Kock, who was recently appointed as the full-time limited-overs captain, will lead the South African contingent as they will look to stage an upset on Indian soil by overcoming Virat Kohli’s side.

In addition to the return of Du Plessis, Rasssie van der Dussen will also make his comeback to the team, with the likes of Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj and Lutho Sipamla also retaining their places in the squad and left-arm spinner George Linde getting his first call-up.

Lungi Ngidi, who has been in absolutely sublime form for the Proteas of late, will spearhead the South African pace attack with Kagiso Rabada ruled out due to a groin injury. The supporting cast alongside Ngidi will consist of Beuran Hendricks and Anrich Nortje.

For India, the upcoming series against South Africa holds a lot of significance now after their ODI whitewash at the hands of New Zealand, and Kohli will be desperate to make amends and bounce back in resounding fashion.

However, South Africa won’t be pushovers in the limited-overs format as was evident in their dismantling of Australia by 94 runs in the first ODI in Cape Town, and the fans can expect some really good encounters between two sides who will be desperate to clinch a series victory.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj.