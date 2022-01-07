India vs South Africa 2021-22: 3 observations from Day 4

India had never lost against South Africa in Johannesburg before the second Test of the ongoing series. They were defending 122 on an uneven pitch under cloudy skies on Day 4 of the match. India's bowling has been superb recently yet they could not breakthrough Dean Elgar's resolute approach.

South Africa, battered in Centurion, came back strong and chased down 240 with seven wickets to spare.

It was a phenomenal approach by the hosts on this track against India's bowling attack. This sets up the series perfectly for the decider in Cape Town that starts on January 11th. India have few things to ponder from this test, especially their batting in the first innings.

On that note, let's take a look at three observations from Day 4 as South Africa chased down India's target of 240:

1.) Dean Elgar and his steely resolve

Dean Elgar defied all odds and India's bowlers

Back in 2018, the setting was similar - South Africa was chasing a similar total and Dean Elgar was the central figure. He took several blows to his body but could not take his side over the line.

He was not letting history repeat itself in this Test match. Wearing several blows on the body, he stayed put and scored an unbeaten 96. Fittingly he smacked the winning runs - a flick past square leg for a boundary to seal the deal for this side. The captain led from the front and showed his young team the value of staying patient.

"I would like to think the knocks I take make me extra motivated to perform. Some would call it stupid and some would call it brave. The bigger picture is for us to win," he said after the match.

In many ways, South Africa kept bouncing back and their efforts did not go to waste.

2.) India missed Mohammed Siraj

India missed a fit and firing Siraj

Under these conditions, India would have loved Mohammed Siraj running in at full throttle. However, he injured his hamstring in the second innings of the match and never really found his rhythm throughout the match.

"Siraj is starting to feel better each day. A couple of days break might really help him. But we have quality on our bench as well, Ishant and Umesh are waiting," India captain KL Rahul said after the match.

Siraj has been brilliant against the left-handers and his angle from over the wicket could have challenged Dean Elgar. However, this is in hindsight and India would would still think they should have done better with this bowling attack.

3.) Wet outfield hampered India

India struggled with a wet ball

Jasprit Bumrah started the day with an absolute ripper. The ball pitched on middle and off stump and snaked past Rassie van der Dussen. However, the heavy rain made the outfield very wet and this hampered India's bowlers. The seam kept getting wet each time the ball rolled on the outfield.

The ball got wet and India wanted the ball to be changed in the third over but the umpires let this pass. It hassled the bowlers and Shami conceded 14 runs in the subsequent over.

South Africa then never looked back once they got this momentum. Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma took their side over the line to set the series up perfectly.

Edited by Aditya Singh