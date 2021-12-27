India vs South Africa 2021: 3 observations from Day 1 of the first Test

By the time KL Rahul raised his bat and soaked up the accolades for this seventh Test century, India had moved into a position of strength despite losing three wickets.

Mayank Agarwal continued his fine run in Tests with a fluent 60 before he was caught deep in the crease trying to push at a delivery that was sliding in and was beaten on the inside edge. His solid knock, studded with nine hits to the fence, was undone by Lungi Ngide, who eventually went on to bag two more wickets.

Cheteshwar Pujara was the victim of a double strike from Ngidi before Virat Kohli and his deputy established a firm footing after a momentary lapse. The rebuilding phase was broken again by Ngidi, who had the skipper nicking one to first slip in his attempt to cream a delivery to covers.

India ended the day at 272/3. Here are our observations from Day 1 at Centurion.

#1 KL Rahul celebrates India deputy job in style

Although he took 20 balls to get off the mark, Rahul's patience was the highlight of his unbeaten 122 as he left deliveries with accurate judgment. The runs that came by were the result of timed precision as he went about his business as Agarwal, followed by Kohli and Rahane, kept the scoreboard ticking.

Rahul's knock was studded with 16 fours and one six. Even though the Proteas bowlers kept at it with their daunting lines, he ensured their mistakes didn't go unpunished.

Day Two is set to see a better approach from the South African bowlers who will look to hit their lengths right early on in the innings.

#2 Kohli misses out, Rahane promises a big knock

Hopes of a potential Kohli half-century glimmered before an audacious drive put an end to those hopes. Ngidi once again reaped the results by displaying some immense concentration with his line and length.

Kohli's 39 comprised of four boundaries before he edged one to first slip and soon after it was Rahane who, despite his string of prolonged failures, walked out to bump gloves with Rahul. At stumps, he walked back with 40 runs to his name and will walk out again on Day Two.

The compact style of play was a miss as Rahane played with more decisive footwork and was rewarded with some good runs.

#3 Evenly poised India vs South Africa contest

One ton, one fifty and two healthy knocks put India in a commanding position. However, after Ngidi worked out how to get the better of the Indian batters, the visitors were three down. They will walk out wary of his heavy ball and his nagging lengths forcing them to make mistakes.

Much will now depend on how India's lower order and tail end go about their way should India lose a flurry of wickets in the first session of Day 2.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee