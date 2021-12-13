India vs South Africa 2021: 3 opening combinations in Rohit Sharma's absence

Rohit Sharma's latest hamstring injury means the Mumbai batter will miss India's three-match Test series against South Africa, slated to start on December 26.

The Tests form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship and will see India head into the series in the absence of their key player and vice-captain.

Priyank Panchal, who captained India A during the three-match series in South Africa, has been named as the injured batter’s replacement.

With this, India will rely heavily on openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul. The latter missed the recent two-match Test series against New Zealand but was named in the squad against the Proteas.

With this piece of news still stinging, we take a look at three opening combinations for India in Rohit Sharma's absence.

#1 Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, India's most preferred combo with Rohit Sharma being ruled out

Mayank Agarwal can safely be called the constant opener in the side after his scintillating performance against New Zealand.

The Karnataka opener notched up scores of 150 and 62 against the Kiwis at Wankhede and should take Rohit Sharma's slot as one of the key openers.

His innings was a masterclass on how to play spin and accompanying him will be his state mate, KL Rahul, who returns to Tests after last donning the Whites against England earlier this year.

Rahul played four Tests against England, scoring a century and a 50 in eight innings.

#2 Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara

With an elbow injury forcing Shubman Gill to bat a position lower in the second innings of the second Test against the Kiwis, the misfiring Cheteshwar Pujara took guard in his place as the opener with Agarwal.

Pujara has opened the innings a few times in his a career and has had success. The Saurashtra batter has played seven innings as an opener and scored 395 runs at an average of 98.75.

He has an unbeaten 145* to show for and could be one of the options for India to try out in place of Rohit Sharma. KL Rahul can take Pujara's place down the order if required.

#3 Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari

While this may seem rather out of the box, Hanuma Vihari has opened for India in the past and his fluent strokeplay and watertight defense make him one of the options as well.

Vihari was a notable absentee in the Tests against New Zealand but has been named in the squad against South Africa. He might not have the runs to show for as an opener, but with Rohit Sharma out, he may not be a bad choice.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar