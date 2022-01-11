India vs South Africa 2021: 3 player battles to watch out for in 3rd Test

A gritty win in the second Test by South Africa against India just lends more spice to the evenly-poised three-match series. A potential winner will now be decided in the third Test set to get underway at the Newlands Cricket Ground starting Tuesday (January 11).

Dean Elgar's knock of 96* on a pitch that aided the seamers defined the doggedness the team showed after losing the first Test. It wasn't the greatest of starts for interim skipper KL Rahul. But the team will not be too perturbed as they head into the final Test seeking out a 2-1 win.

Virat Kohli's availability comes in as a major boost, and even though he's in a performance rut, he will look to add some runs to the bank. Making the Newlands test even more special is the fact that seamer Jasprit Bumrah started off his red cherry career at the ground. He has been a force to reckon with since.

Ahead of the much-anticipated game, we take a look at the three player battles to keep an eye out for.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Lungi Ngidi: India skipper vs Proteas future

Kohli would have kicked himself following his dismissal in the first Test. After putting India ahead with a sedate and composed 39, he poked an outswinger to play one of those delectable drives, only to nick one.

Ngidi bowled with patience and heart and was rewarded with Kohli's wicket. He also got five more to put the batters through their paces. The duo will provide another mouth-watering clash when they face-off at Newlands.

#2 KL Rahul vs Kagiso Rabada

The resurgent Test phenom vs Proteas pace spearhead forms a key battle. Rahul was dismissed only once. But Rabada made sure that the second-in-command earned his runs rather than being awarded free deliveries to score runs from.

It will be a test of Rahul's technique against Rabada's consistent line and length along with some searing pace.

#3 Dean Elgar vs Jasprit Bumrah

India's paceman vs SA anchor will set the tone for the game when the duo clash. Elgar's unbeaten 96 sealed the deal for his side when the team needed him the most. His knock will surely spur the remainder of the batters to do their part against a formidable Indian attack.

Bumrah had a rather disappointing performance in the second innings of the Wanderers Test. The seamer will now look for a better outing with the ball at the place where he made his first Test appearance.

