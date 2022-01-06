India vs South Africa 2021 Rain update: Weather in Johannesburg on Thursday (Day 4)

Dean Elgar's defiance and South Africa's spunk had a damp start on Day 4 of the second Test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Thursday (January 6).

Rain delayed the start of play with a steady drizzle and covers were firmly pegged to the strip that has been a bowler's paradise. South Africa seem to have the edge at the moment with 118/2 and needing another 122 runs with eight wickets remaining.

With a gloomy forecast on the cards, here's a quick update on what the weather is like in Johannesburg.

Weather report: Thunderstorms predicted in Johannesburg on Thursday

As far as cricketing action is concerned with the weather, it is a pretty bummer of the day. Weather.com estimates that there could be thunderstorms all over Johannesburg and they seem to have nailed it just right.

The temperature hovers between 19 degrees to 23 degrees, however, a 60% cloud cover and a humidity of 78% will see play being obstructed. There's more forecast for rain over the course of the day, so we might be in for a wait.

India vs South Africa 2021: The story so far

KL Rahul, as skipper, would have loved to take the team home with a win, which will also see India clinch the series, but the Proteas seemed to have other plans. Some stellar bowling ensurat they chopped down India's hopes of a healthy lead.

Cheteshwar Pujara (53), Ajinkya Rahane (58), Hanuma Vihari (40*) and Shardul Thakur (28) took India to 266, and with that, the home side were given 240 runs to achieve and see the scoreline go 1-1.

Aiden Markram (31) went on the offensive against India in the second innings and the move paid dividends even as Elgar dropped anchor at one end to remain unbeaten on 46. Keegan Petersen looked good for his 28 before Ravichandran Ashwin bowled him over.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rassie van der Dussen (11*) will now walk out with Elgar on what will be a tough day to bat on, on Day 4. All this assuming the weather gods take a bit of a break themselves.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal