India vs South Africa 2022: "Play Navdeep and Siraj"— Mohammad Azharuddin calls for changes in 3rd ODI

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has called for changes to be rung ahead of the third ODI between India and South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

With the visitors losing the limited series 2-0, they will hope for a better outing in the third ODI, hoping to avoid a whitewash. In his Twitter Q and A, Azharuddin felt it was time to rest India's seamers, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

“Play Navdeep Saini and Siraj. And give rest to Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar”

Mohammed Azharuddin feels Umesh Yadav deserves a shot in the next series that India play

One of the other queries that came his way was when one of the fans asked if veteran quick, Umesh Yadav, deserved a chance in the final ODI. Azharuddin said:

"They should play two new players, Navdeep Saini and Siraj. Umesh Yadav maybe not in this series."

It has been a rather dismal outing for the bowlers in the series so far. Bhuvneshwar Kumar went wicketless in both games, while Bumrah has picked up three wickets in the series so far.

Stand-in skipper KL Rahul stressed the need to improve and pointed to the middle-order form as a factor.

"Partnerships, middle order becomes crucial when we are entering a big tournament, wanna get better at bowling in the middle overs and these are the few things which are really obvious and right in front of us. We have spoken about it and it's only up to us to get better, learn from it and find a way."

The visitors will probably call in some changes and only time will tell if either Saini or Siraj will replace Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar in the final ODI.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

Also Read Article Continues below

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(wk), Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen.

Edited by Arnav